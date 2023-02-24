Ukrainian mixed martial artist Yaroslav Amosov will make an emotional return to action in a world title fight at Bellator 291 in Dublin tomorrow night.

The unbeaten 29-year-old last fought in June 2021, when he was crowned Bellator welterweight champion after defeating Douglas Lima in the United States.

In normal circumstances, he would have fought two or three more times since then. However, life has been anything but normal for Amosov, his family and all Ukrainians.

Following Russia’s invasion a year ago, Amosov vacated his title and joined the fight against Vladimir Putin’s army.

His home city of Irpin has been devastated, with hundreds of civilians killed and countless buildings levelled by artillery.

Tomorrow, in front of an expected crowd of 9,000 at the 3Arena, he takes on Logan Storley with the intention of winning back an undisputed world title he never lost in the first place.

Amosov returns to action with the blessing of his loved ones.

"It’s been a very hard year for Ukraine and the people in the country," he said. "Now, my family, friends, team and coach say, ‘You must go defend your belt’. After this fight, I want to go back to Ukraine and see my family, my son and my wife.

“I want to play with my son because I’ve seen he’s getting bigger. It’s different now because I understand that I’m not just a sportsman. I train hard, but the number one is to save your family and your people.

"I miss the sport. I want to step back in the cage. I’m ready – many people support me and it gives me great energy. When I come to Dublin, I see a very beautiful city and very good people.”

The main card of Bellator 291 will be shown live on Virgin Media Three from 9pm on Saturday. The preliminary action will be shown on Virgin Media More from 4.30pm.

There are a limited number of tickets still available from Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.