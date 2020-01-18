'I'm dedicating this fight to my Ma back home' - Conor McGregor continues charm offensive at weigh-in

A pumped-up Conor McGregor weighed in at 170lbs ahead of his eagerly awaited return to the UFC octagon against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

McGregor presented a more humble and relaxed persona in his press conference on Thursday, as he offered up a measured performance that contrasted with his often explosive exchanges ahead of his previous UFC fights.

While there was a little more energy and fire from the Dubliner as he was backed by a sizeable Irish contingent at the weigh-in, McGregor's toned-down appearance was in evidence once again as exchanged pleasantries with his rival.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 17: Welterweight fighters Conor McGregor (L) and Donald Cerrone shake hands during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

"How good do I look at 170," he screamed to his fans. "I'm coming for all of them in this division and it starts with Donald. Let's go, I'm excited.

"You are in for a great show. Tomorrow night, I'm dedicating this fight to my Ma back home. I love ya Ma."

McGregor looked in great shape at the weigh-in, with his coach John Kavanagh suggesting his man is ready to return to winning ways.

"The final two weeks were about calorie deficit and sometimes things could get a bit tetchy," said Kavanagh. "Instead of that there's dancing, music is playing, high-fiving and smiling.

"The media pick up on the last two weeks especially and that is when the diet changes dramatically. Before that he is still playful and curious, but Conor will still flick that switch and produce beautiful destruction."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 17: Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor calls out during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Cerrone was also in bullish mood at the weigh-in, as he smiled at McGregor's excitable antics on the big stage.

"It's incredible, we are going to blow the roof off this place," declared 'Cowboy'. "Everyone says I don't show up for the big fights, but I can't wait to show up for this one. It's going to be a great night."

Online Editors