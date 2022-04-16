‘I’ll tell you what would be better than me fighting Conor McGregor – me and Conor fighting on the same card’

IAN GARRY doesn't look like he's been in a fight. There isn't a mark on him.

But he has been in a fight. A full, three-round dust-up at UFC 273 in Florida last weekend.

The Dublin welterweight extended his unblemished professional record to 9-0 (2-0 in the UFC) with a unanimous decision victory against Darian Weeks.

It wasn't a classic but the win ensures that the hype machine rolls on.

Read More

Weeks stuck rigidly to his tactic of attempting to engage his opponent in the clinch. The American has power in his fists, but there was little evidence of it other than a left hook in the second round that Garry did well to show no ill-effects from.

The Irishman's reach advantage and range of kicking was too much for the American to deal with. The judges returned scorecards of 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

"I haven’t got a mark or a scratch anywhere," says Garry, raising a hand to draw attention to his face. "I’ve been in a 15-minute fight in the UFC with someone who’s meant to be an elite-level fighter.

"It’s a testament to how dominant I can be and how good I am that I can get through a 15-minute fight and come out this pretty.

Expand Close Ian Garry has previously been a Cage Warriors champion and he believes he will add the UFC welterweight title in the future. Photo: Ian Garry/Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ian Garry has previously been a Cage Warriors champion and he believes he will add the UFC welterweight title in the future. Photo: Ian Garry/Instagram

"The main thing in a fight is I want to protect what’s in here as well as my looks. I don’t like getting hit. I don’t understand why people want to be in wars.

"If I’m in a fight that becomes a war, there’s something wrong. I want them to know they’ve been in a fight and to come away from it looking like they’ve been hit by a bus, with me looking like I’m fresh from a shower."

He remains in the US, where he hopes to fight again within the next three months.

We talk over Zoom. Not the same as in the flesh, but immeasurably better than a faceless phone line.

There's value in being able to see Garry. In a world where maintaining a hardened demeanour is a preoccupation for so many, he wears a smile freely.

It's been an eventful year already. In February, he married his partner, English television presenter Layla Anna-Lee. They are expecting their first child, a boy, later this year.

By the time their bundle of joy arrives, Garry plans to have chalked up victory number ten.

"I'm still over in the States because I’ve got a job to do. I have to get back training, get back in camp and we go again soon, hopefully. I’d like to fight in July in Vegas, during International Fight Week. That's 11 weeks away, so I could get a nice ten-week camp.

Expand Close Ian Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee are expecting their first child later this year. Photo: Instagram/Layla Anna-Lee / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ian Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee are expecting their first child later this year. Photo: Instagram/Layla Anna-Lee

"I’m not leaving here until I need to go back to England and Ireland for the baby to be born. He's due to arrive at the end of the year so we’ve got a lot of time to get some fights in, but when the time comes, that will be my number-one priority.

"I couldn’t be more excited. Being a dad is going to be awesome."

Comparisons with Conor McGregor have been made. Apart from the obvious link of shared Irishness, both fighters made their UFC debut after winning world titles in the Cage Warriors organisation.

Garry has previously stated – perhaps out of respect – that the comparisons are tenuous. But he makes no bones about the influence of his fellow Dub.

"I always had a love for martial arts. When I was younger, I loved boxing and I followed boxing and I wanted to be in the Olympics. Then I changed over to judo. I fell in love with judo and I got my black belt.

"It ended up being a case of ‘well, here’s Conor McGregor, look at the noise he’s making, that looks awesome – I want to do that'. That’s why I am where I am.

"He inspired me to go down this route and find every aspect of every martial art you can be. You can be a wrestler or a striker, a grappler or a taekwondo specialist.

"You can have all these different accolades but when you get in this cage, everything goes and that’s what I find so beautiful about this: you can try to do anything to me and I’m still going to beat you."

The 24-year-old is wearing a t-shirt bearing his own moniker, 'The Future'.

In a sport populated by Destroyers, Punishers, Axe Murderers, Natural Born Killers, Hand Grenades, American Psychos and Korean Zombies, 'The Future' is softer on the senses.

What does it hold in store?

He expects the UFC welterweight championship belt – currently the property of Kamaru 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Usman – to follow.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, I will hold that belt. I’m not one of these guys who sits here saying ‘I’m going to be the champion’. I know I am.

Expand Close A young Ian Garry with Conor McGregor. Photo: Instagram/Ian Garry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A young Ian Garry with Conor McGregor. Photo: Instagram/Ian Garry

"It’s just a matter of time – it’s just a matter of when I get there. I’m not sitting here saying I hope to be. I will be. I know it and I’ve just got to get out there and prove it.

"I can see the road to my destiny. It’s all paved out for me. I just have to show up and I will get there."

If he does continue to notch up the victories, the discussion will inevitably revert to McGregor, and a potential clash of the Irishmen.

"I’ll tell you what would be better than me fighting Conor – me and Conor fighting on the same card," he says.

"Imagine what that would do for Ireland. Imagine what it would do for European MMA, to have the biggest star in the sport headline an event and then his protégé – which is what people are saying I am – underneath him as the co-main event.

"Imagine the show we’d put on. Imagine the hype and the energy and the atmosphere of that building.

"Irish fans are the best fans in the world, everyone knows it, everyone understands it. They’re loud, they cause a lot of drama, everybody knows when they’re there.

"Now imagine you’ve got two elite, world-class athletes competing at an event, whether it’s in Dublin, Las Vegas, Europe, wherever it may be. The fans will travel and it will be f***ing sensational.

"If Conor’s back and whenever he is able to return, I will move mountains to be on that same card as him. I think the UFC would move mountains too."