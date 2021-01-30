Conor McGregor is finished. He may fight again and perhaps even regain a world title but Conor McGregor as we knew him, Conor McGregor the spitting, snarling, strutting, cocksure phenomenon is no more.

This has as much to do with what’s happened outside the octagon in the past few years as what’s happened inside it. The fights were always just a part of the overall McGregor package.

Enormous claims were once made for him. In the run-up to his farrago of a contest with Floyd Mayweather, some excitable souls suggested a McGregor victory would be the greatest Irish sporting triumph of all time. There were frequent assertions that he ranked among the very finest performers to come from this country.

These claims look a bit nonsensical after a five-year spell during which he has lost four of his seven fights. But there was always something a bit dubious about them. Guys excitedly proclaiming that ‘He’s the first man to be world champion in two MMA divisions simultaneously’ seemed to overlook the fact that the worth of world titles depends on the sport involved.

MMA was barely two decades old when McGregor won his first crown, has a very shallow pool of elite level talent and is organised in a way which sometimes makes it resemble World Wrestling Entertainment more than the World Boxing Association. His world titles were not quite the same as those won by Sonia O’Sullivan, Stephen Roche or Barry McGuigan. He had more in common with Hulk Hogan than with Muhammad Ali. What made McGregor exceptional was not athletic prowess, but extreme fame. The question of how he achieved such extraordinary celebrity status so quickly is far more interesting than anything he ever did in the octagon.

The best answer may be that like many famous people, Conor McGregor caught the public imagination less for what he was than what he represented. He struck a nerve by being the right man in the right place at the right time.

Expand Close 12 November 2016; Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez by second round TKO following their lightweight title bout at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden, New York. Photo by Adam Hunger/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 12 November 2016; Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez by second round TKO following their lightweight title bout at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden, New York. Photo by Adam Hunger/Sportsfile

2016 was probably McGregor’s annus mirabilis in terms of public affection. Three of his five top-rated fights in terms of pay-per-view buys took place then and the idea of the following year’s match against Mayweather was mooted for the first time.

They weren’t the only things that happened in 2016. It was also the year when Donald Trump was elected President of the US and the British people voted for Brexit. Both those results were driven by a resentful populism which sought to turn the clock back.

Read More

It was in part the white man’s last stand, his gesture of defiance against ‘political correctness gone mad’, an assertion of his love for a simpler world where his enemies could be put in their place. Conor McGregor embodied this mentality like no other sporting figure. It was the key to his appeal and his most fervent supporters were the same kind of angry white lads who lent both the Trump and Brexit campaigns their distinctive energies.

No other sport could have tapped into this market like MMA did. The major team sports would have been afraid of alienating both their black players and their major corporate sponsors. But MMA, the outlaw, the outsider, the outlier, entered the territory with gusto.

Expand Close Conor McGregor enjoying some whiskey with UFC supremo Dana White / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor McGregor enjoying some whiskey with UFC supremo Dana White

MMA president Dana White didn’t just campaign for and donate $1m to Trump, he brought UFC stars to Trump rallies and fundraisers and oversaw the production of a pro-Trump UFC video entitled Combatant in Chief in which he declared, “Donald Trump is a visionary. This guy is a fighter, an entrepreneur. If he sees something and he gets it, he’s not going to be afraid of what anyone else thinks.”

McGregor has been just as pro Trump as his boss. This month last year he tweeted, “Phenomenal president. Quite possibly the USA GOAT (greatest of all-time). Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants who went before him. No easy feet (sic). Early stages also. Incredible.” Three years earlier he’d criticised anti-Trump protesters in New York for having “the wrong mindset.”

Read More

This was hardly surprising because if the UFC was the sporting wing of Trumpism, McGregor was its individual embodiment. When he called Nate Diaz a “cholo gangster” and a “cockroach” and told Floyd Mayweather “dance for me boy” he was acting out the most cherished fantasy of the Trump voter. He was putting blacks and Hispanics in their place, as the President had promised to do. He was showing who was in charge.

And when he said that Floyd Mayweather couldn’t talk to him about racism because “my people have been oppressed their entire existence,” he was just repeating a point made ad nauseam by Irish-American white supremacists.

Conor McGregor was White Backlash in tight little shorts. This doesn’t mean he’s a racist personally, but he was happy to indulge the nudge and wink variety because he knew it was central to the appeal of himself and his sport.

The problem for McGregor is that it’s not 2016 anymore and Trumpism is in decline. Its supporters haven’t gone away but in the Black Lives Matter age it’s no longer possible for them to think that the tide of history is moving back in their favour.

Instead they have to look at Premier League players taking a knee. They seethe, both privately and on social media, about Sky Sports broadcasting anti-racism messages. This changed atmosphere means that unless MMA alters, it will increasingly look less a projection of the zeitgeist than some weird niche holdout.

Expand Close Conor McGregor is pictured during a pre-fight press conference with Floyd Mayweather Jnr back in 2017 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor McGregor is pictured during a pre-fight press conference with Floyd Mayweather Jnr back in 2017

A figure who acted like McGregor did back in 2016 wouldn’t have anything like the same mainstream appeal today. Black Lives Matter isn’t the only agent of change which has sprung up since then. There’s also been the #MeToo movement and an increasing focus on the position of women in sport which makes the unbridled macho rhetoric of old seem entirely outmoded.

The ostentatious display of wealth in which McGregor specialised also seems out of tune with the spirit of the times. Marcus Rashford with his political activism and its emphasis on community and solidarity is the new model sporting hero par excellence.

Having grown up in much tougher circumstances, he’s also the ideal rejoinder to claims that McGregor’s worst behaviour was ‘just what working class people are like’. Where Rashford seeks to elevate his class, McGregor merely enabled them to be patronised.

McGregor seems aware that the times are a-changing. His rhetoric of late has been much less bellicose and he invokes family and maturity in a way which once would have been unthinkable. Yet obnoxious hatefulness was such a part of McGregor’s USP that without it he’s just one more fighter in a reasonably popular sport.

A lot of McGregor’s excesses were justified by his fans on the grounds that he was merely a master media manipulator giving the public what they wanted. Yet there were times, particularly in the run-up to the Khabib fight, when things spiralled out of control. The question of whether this behaviour reflected ‘the real Conor’ is largely irrelevant.

As Kurt Vonnegut once wrote: “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” McGregor’s contribution during the Covid crisis and other acts of charity suggest a character not devoid of decency. But there have been incidents which have hinted that if the fighter was playing a role during his public appearances, that role was spilling over into real life.

Expand Close Conor McGregor in the Octogon after defeating Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 in what is currently his last win. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor McGregor in the Octogon after defeating Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 in what is currently his last win. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The court case currently being pursued against him has to be mentioned. We can’t say what the case is about in print and it’s unfair to presume anything when the evidence is not available. But there’s no point in portraying it, as some MMA hangers-on did in the run-up to the Poirier fight, as simply one more challenge which our hero must overcome. These things are a bit more serious than that.

McGregor’s appeal extended beyond resentful white lads of course. Something which will puzzle generations to come is why a lot of Irish people gave him a free pass for the kind of behaviour they’d have been quick to condemn in anyone else.

Our small country’s willingness to row in behind anyone enjoying success abroad had something to do with it. But perhaps the big appeal of McGregor for a lot of Irish people was that he gave us a presence on the American stage.

For a country whose obsession with America is unusual by European standards this was heady stuff. But the America where McGregor ruled, Trump America, looks pretty shoddy these days.

Its time has come and gone. “Cholo gangster” rings very oddly when the most popular political figure among youngsters, and not just in America, is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor last weekend but AOC, BLM and #MeToo helped put the kibosh on the kingdom where once he reigned.

His name was Conor McGregor King of Kings. Look at his ruins ye bros with Breaking Bad box sets, and despair.