'I regret my actions' - Conor McGregor's New York court appearance lasts just 45 seconds

Conor McGregor will have another court hearing in New York on July 26 after his appearance this afternoon ended in less than two minutes.

Conor McGregor will have another court hearing in New York on July 26 after his appearance this afternoon ended in less than two minutes.

MMA star McGregor has said he 'regrets' his actions at a UFC media event which led to him being charged with several offenses.

The 29-year-old appeared briefly at a court in Brooklyn this morning, to face several counts including assault and criminal mischief at the Barclays Centre in the city on April 5. McGregor will appear in court again in New York at the end of July. McGregor, along with fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley, arrived shortly before 10am in two black SUVs.

Brief words from Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) after criminal court proceedings lasting less than 60 seconds upstairs. pic.twitter.com/DsCal72FwV — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 14, 2018

The men were brought into court by an entourage, but after appearing inside for a short time, the presiding judge adjourned the matter until July 26. Both men then left the courthouse, where McGregor made a brief statement saying: "I regret my actions that led me here today. I understand the seriousness of this matter, and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon."

Speaking outside the courtroom, McGregor's manager Audie Attar said: "Today we are focusing on the court and we are not going to focus on any future plans until we handle this matter. Right now we are in good negotiations with the district attorney."

Online Editors