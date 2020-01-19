'I love my mother dearly, the strongest woman I know' - Conor McGregor's emotional tribute

Conor McGregor has dedicated his impressive victory over Donald Cerrone on his UFC return to his mother.

Conor McGregor has dedicated his impressive victory over Donald Cerrone on his UFC return to his mother.

McGregor produced a masterful performance to knock out 'Cowboy' Cerrone in just 40 seconds at the T Mobile Arena.

Speaking in the dressing room afterwards, an emotional McGregor said his mother Margaret was unable to travel to Vegas with the rest of the family.

When asked was everything ok with her, McGregor said: "My mother is the strongest woman I know and I love her dearly.

"She stayed at home, she couldn't make the fight this time. I love my mother dearly, the strongest woman I know."

Tougher tests now lie ahead for McGregor and a decision on whether he will stay at 170 or move back to 155. The Dubliner wants a quick return to the octagon, saying he will be back again before the summer.

"I am going to celebrate tonight with my family and then back to training," he said.

"There is a load of them (possible opponents). I am just building myself and there is still work to be done. I heaped some amount of workload on top of me in this camp and at times I had to take a back step for a couple of days to recover.

"So now that I have built that foundation again, I can sustain the workload and continue."

One possible opponent for McGregor is Jorge Masvidal who was present at the T Mobile Arena wearing the same black robe that McGregor wore before his money-spinning boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

"Was it actually my robe?" asked McGregor.

"It was ridiculous carry on. I don't know what that was all about. That's a bit weird.

"Absolutely, no problem. We can do that (fight Masvidal).

"A bleedin' house coat. The grannies in Ireland wear house coats watching the soaps."

McGregor has been in the spotlight recently, most notably for a court appearance for punching a man in a Dublin pub.

He claims he still has the support of his fans.

"I love my nation dearly and I appreciate your backing and support over the years. Ireland is very proud of my successes," he added.

"They hold me accountable and that motivates me. I love my country dearly."

Online Editors