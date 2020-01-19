Conor McGregor says he has "owned up" to his past misdemeanours and intends to "move on" after his UFC comeback ended with a brutal 40-second demolition of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

'I know some of the things haven't been right, I owned up to that' - McGregor keen to 'move on' from past mistakes

The Dublin MMA fighter was notably more subdued than normal in the build-up to his return and, speaking to RTE's Brian O'Donovan after his victory, said how he was perceived back home had an impact on him.

"The Irish people celebrate in my successes and they're very proud of my successes. I'm very happy to come back and represent the Irish people tonight," he said.

"At the same time, they call me out if I let them down and that affects me. It motivates me to keep working and be the man I want to be."

'The Notorious' was back in the octagon for the first time since losing his lightweight world title to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, an occasion that saw a post-fight brawl break out with Nurmagomedov subsequently banned for nine months as a result. McGregor was also sanctioned with a six-month ban for the incident.

That fight had been subject to a fractious build-up including an attack on a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other fighters six months earlier where a window was smashed after McGregor threw a trolley at it.

Further incidents including a dropped charge relating to smashing a fan's phone in America and an assault conviction after punching a man in a Dublin pub followed during McGregor's absence from the sport.

The 31-year-old, who was reported to have earned in the region of $100m for a 2017 boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather, added that he was now keen to put the past behind him.

"I want the Irish people to be proud of me so I'm happy to get back in there and represent the Irish people in a good light," he finished.

"I know some of the things have not been right, I owned up to that and we move on."

Online Editors