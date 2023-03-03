‘I fight because it's my happy time’ – Ian Garry shows softer side but insists it will be all business in UFC 285

Ian Garry reacts during his welterweight fight against Darian Weeks at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Ian Garry admits he will be facing an unknown quantity when he returns to the UFC octagon against Song Kenan in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Kenan hasn't fought since being knocked out against Max Griffin two years ago. The reason for his extended absence is a mystery to Garry.

He reckons it makes the Chinese welterweight a more dangerous opponent, but to say he's concerned would be stretching it.

Garry doesn't do worried. The Dubliner doesn't do angry either – at least not publicly – and he sees little point in trash talking.

Our conversation plays out over Zoom. He is seated at a table in the living area-cum-kitchen of a rented Airbnb property in Vegas. It's a vast, open space drenched with bright light from the Nevada sun.

Behind his left shoulder is the kitchen area – the workspace of his nutritionist, who directs all matters diet-related.

Garry obliges our request for a bigger glimpse of his fight-week pad, which is a 10-minute drive from the T-Mobile Arena.

He angles the camera to reveal a pool table and arcade games machine. Both have received their fair share of use, he confirms.

Over his right shoulder, a white door stands slightly ajar. Behind it, a corridor leads to bedrooms, one of which is occupied by his sparring partner Michael Johnson.

We want to confirm we heard that right.

"Did you just say Michael Johnson is chilling out in a room behind you there?"

"I did."

"Is it the Michael Johnson?"

"The very one!"

A veteran of the octagon, Johnson has faced some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Garry is wearing a black sweatshirt with the word 'Future' across it in white capital letters – a nod to his nickname and brand.

A warm smile lights up his face as I remind him that the last time we spoke, ahead of his fight with Gabriel Green last July, he wasn't a dad. And now he is.

Leandro Vegas Machado Garry is four months old. Leo, as his parents call him, is here in Vegas, ensuring his dad's spirits stay raised.

Leo has had quite the week, even getting introduced to his dad's upcoming opponent during a media event. The warm-hearted moment was captured on camera and has been widely shared.

There they were – Garry and Kenan – two men who will soon trade kicks, punches and attempted takedowns inside the cage. There was no hint of tension or bad blood, just smiling and cooing at a cute baby.

It was a good look for the UFC.

Before bidding farewell with Leo in his hands, Garry gently placed a hand on Kenan's shoulder and wished him well with the weight-cut.

"It's special,” Garry says of becoming a father. "it's a dream come true to have a little boy and it's amazing being back in Vegas."

He is filled with joy and love when talking about little Leo. His demeanour is infectious, but we feel compelled to ask if fatherhood has perhaps made him a little, well, soft.

He laughs at the suggestion.

"Having a little boy doesn't make me softer," he says, bringing himself a little closer to the table and gathering his thoughts.

"What it does for me is it makes me have more love, admiration and all-round respect for my wife (Layla) – in everything she's done for me and our family.

"Carrying a child isn't an easy process. You watch the changes of the body from week to week.

"We've all been bloated and felt weird when we feel bloated; imagine having an eight-pound baby moving and kicking inside you, and your body changing in such a rapid process.

"It just makes you want to love your wife more, be there for her more, be there for the kid more and just give them everything you can.

"If anything, it makes me go 'I'm going to go in there and put people to sleep faster'. But I don't fight for my wife, my kid, my friends or my family. I fight for me.

"I fight because it's what I love to do. I fight because it's my happy time."

The 25-year-old boasts a 10-0 record and is confident he will extend his undefeated streak in the welterweight contest against Kenan (32).

"He's had a two-year layoff and I don't know what that's been for, whether he's been injured or taken time off with his family.

"He got knocked out bad in his last fight two years ago, so I don't know what to expect. The unknown is dangerous.

"I expect him to have evolved and grown at the same rate that I believe I would have evolved and grown in that timeframe.

"So, for me, I think I'm coming up against the best Song Kenan we've ever seen. That's what I expect.

"I still don't see how or where he beats me. I'm far too fast, I'm far too smart, I'm just far superior to a lot of these guys in the UFC in the way I see stuff.

"So, I believe it's just a matter of time until he gets knocked unconscious or I submit him. I believe he's going to try shoot on me.

"I don't believe he's going to want anything on the feet and he's going to try shoot. And if he does, I'll put him to sleep.

"You can be absolutely God damn sure that I'm going to leave him unconscious."

UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena sees an icon of the sport return.

Jon Jones takes on Ciryl Gane in the main event, with the vacant UFC heavyweight title on the line. Jones is considered by many to be the best pound-for-pound fighter of his generation. Some reckon he's the best ever.

This will be his first fight in over three years, which has led to some debate about his worthiness for a title shot.

The two-time light-heavyweight champion is now 35. He will have to overcome ring rust and advancing years against an opponent three years his junior who has fought six times during Jones's long absence from the cage.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko bids to make the eighth successful defence of her flyweight title against Mexican challenger Alexa Grasso.

Between the prelims and the main card, 14 fights are scheduled. Garry is up fifth on the early prelims.

Considering his popularity and his perfect record, he should probably be higher up the card. Garry is comfortable with his position in the line-up though.

"I don't believe I should be (higher up the card)," he says. "I believe they've done it purposely for the audience of Europe.

"I believe they've put me on that card because my fight time equates to around 10-ish In Europe. If anything, it's the UFC being smart and putting me on at a time that suits my target audience.

"I believe for what I bring and the hype and the undefeated record, if it was any other event I would be on the main card.

"This is my fourth consecutive pay-per-view. I fought on the best cards the UFC has had to offer since I've been in the UFC. It's been phenomenal.

"This card is insane. At the end of the day, the fact that I'm even on the card is incredible.”