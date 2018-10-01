Conor McGregor has confirmed that he donated €10,000 to help little Bryan McCullough.

'I felt the kid's pain' - Conor McGregor confirms that he donated €10k to sick five-year-old

The five-year-old suffered sepsis last year and developed cerebral palsy.

His mum Grainne set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to raise funds for improved medical care for her son.

The donation page reads: "This is my last idea for my son as I've spent the last year trying to get him proper medical care, he has a plastic tube [Nasogastric intubation] in his nose since last September."

"He has seen no dietitian, we are desperate at this stage, we are looking for money for my son Bryan to get private care and the help he deserves....he had sepsis last year and is now unable to walk or eat."

An anonymous €10,000 donation can be seen on the GoFundMe page, but Grainne received an email saying that the donation was made in the MMA champion's name.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show tonight, McGregor, who fights Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend in Las Vegas, confirmed that he has made the donation after reading about the youngster's plight.

"A kid named 'Bru'. I read something that came across my lap. I did (donate)," he said.

"I do this a few times, sometimes. I felt the kid's pain, he has this tube up his nose. The kid has cerebral palsy.

"He has a tube that is feeding him through his nose and he keeps pulling it out of his nose and he can't understand why he shouldn't do it.

"I just donated to the Gofundme.

"He gets a procedure that feeds him through his belly then and I hope it goes well.

"I've done some good things, I'm not all f**king bad."

Donations to the 'Help for Bru' fundraiser can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-bru

