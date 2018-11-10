A FIGHTER who was rumoured to be Floyd Mayweather's next opponent has hit back after a Conor McGregor rant, reminding the Irish star he lost to the American boxer.

'I am not Jackie Chan' - Kickboxing star responds to Conor McGregor jibe

Mayweather has denied agreeing to come out of retirement to take on kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

McGregor shared a photo of the pair taken at a press conference and, in an expletive-filled message, likened them to actors Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan from the Rush Hour movie franchise.

Addressing Mayweather, he wrote: "What in the f**k is going on here? Who's this little p***k next to you?

"That's mad s**t. Like something out of Rush Hour 5 or something. Chris Tucker and Jackie f**king Chan back in this b***h.

"F**king brilliant. Mad little b*****d you are Floyd. Fair f**ks to you mate. No lie. F**k it."

The post received 1.7 million likes on Instagram, with more than 42,000 users leaving comments on it.

Nasukawa (20) responded to the MMA star's jibes, pointing out that Jackie Chan is Chinese while he is Japanese. He also rubbed the Dubliner's nose in his loss to Mayweather.

"Hello, Mr McGregor. My Name is Tenshin Nasukawa. I am not Jackie Chan," he wrote.

"I promise to avenge your loss, so please watch my fight."

Nasukawa is the current Rise kickboxing featherweight world champion and is ranked the eighth best bantamweight in the world by Combat Press.

A fight between Mayweather and Nasukawa was scheduled for December 31.

However, the boxer (41) has since insisted that no bout between the pair was going to take place.

"First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa," he wrote on Instagram.

"Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a nine-minute exhibition of three rounds with an opponent selected by the Rizen Fighting Federation."

Mayweather went on to explain that he and his team were "derailed" by the direction the press conference took and apologised to his fans for "misleading information" about the proposed fight.

