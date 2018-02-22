'I am fighting again' - Conor McGregor confirms imminent UFC return

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he plans on returning to the Octagon in the near future, saying that he is 'fighting again. Period'.

The Notorious hasn't fought in the UFC since November 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight title at Madison Square Garden, although McGregor did make his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 in the meantime.

There has been speculation as to when McGregor might fight again in the UFC, and in an Instagram post tonight, he announced his imminent return. McGregor claimed that he wanted to fight on the UFC 222 card, but the promotion preferred to go with a different option.

"I am fighting again," McGregor said. "Period.

"I am the best at this. "I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.

"I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. "On top of the fighting.

"I am here.

"It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here.

"Yours sincerely, the Champ Champ."

