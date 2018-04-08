'He's looking forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible' - Conor McGregor's manager defends UFC star
Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar has issued a statement defending his client and says the Dubliner is 'looking forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible'.
McGregor's future in the fight game is up in the air after he was charged with assault and criminal mischief in New York last week following an incident where he attacked a bus filled with UFC fighters after a media event.
Speculation is building as to whether fans will see McGregor inside the Octagon again after UFC president Dana White branded the incident as 'the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company'.
McGregor's manager Audie Attar released a statement on social media last night where he defended the Dubliner, and added that he is 'looking forward' to competing again.
"Conor is a great father, a fiercely loyal friend and one of the best athletes in the world," Attar said.
"He looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible."
Statement about @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/eQ0FvA3CT9— Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) April 7, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- Max Holloway medically unfit to fight as UFC 223 descends into farce
- WATCH: Explainer from New York - Timeline that led to Conor McGregor's charge for bus attack and what happens next
- Conor McGregor to appear in Brooklyn court to face charges of assault and criminal mischief