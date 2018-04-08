'He's looking forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible' - Conor McGregor's manager defends UFC star

Independent.ie

Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar has issued a statement defending his client and says the Dubliner is 'looking forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible'.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/mma/hes-looking-forward-to-getting-back-to-fighting-as-soon-as-possible-conor-mcgregors-manager-defends-ufc-star-36785827.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36785826.ece/6d569/AUTOCROP/h342/1240621.jpg