Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he lost his cool after defeating Conor McGregor because the Irishman disrespected his father, religion and country ahead of the fight.

'He talked about my religion, my country and my father' - Nurmagomedov explains why he attacked McGregor team

Nurmagomedov outclassed McGregor, who tapped out in the fourth round, but it was events after the fight that have the world talking.

The Russian jumped the cage and appeared to attack someone on McGregor's team before a member of Nurmagomedov's team entered the Octagon and punched McGregor at least two times in the face from behind.

Three of Nurmagomedov's team were arrested but later released as McGregor will not be pressing charges.

In the run up to the fight, McGregor launched a series of scathing insults at Nurmagomedov, including one incident where he said "the smell of s***e of your dad".

McGregor did not attend the post-fight press conference but Nurmagomedov made a brief appearance.

"What's up guys. I want to say sorry to the athletic commission, sorry to Vegas," said Nurmagomedov.

"This is not my best side, I'm a human being and I don't know how people can talk about me jumping out the cage.

"What about him talking about my family, my religion, the bus? Why are people talking about me jumping over the cage? My father talks to me about respect."

Nurmagomedov did not get involved in any thrash talk ahead of the fight, instead insisting he would do his talking in the Octagon.

"They call him a two-time champion, two-weight world champion but he taps,£ he added.

"People, the media change MMA. This is a respect sport, not a trash talking sport. Guys, you cannot talk about religion. This stuff is important.

"I know my father is going to smash me when I go home, Nevada, sorry, Vegas, sorry. Thank you so much, I am very proud.

"Putin just called me and told me he's very proud of me, he said congratulations. I said everything was going to change on October 6th."

