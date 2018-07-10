Conor McGregor will receive a very special gift to mark his 30th birthday.

'He is a phenomenon of our time' - incredible €56K Conor McGregor statue to mark his 30th birthday

Lithuanian-born sculptor Aspencrow has developed the life-sized statue, named Atlas, and will gift it to the UFC star for his 30th birthday on July 14.

Aspencrow, whose real name is Edar Askelovic, spent five months handcrafting the sculpture.

He said: “It is an honour that Conor has accepted this gift from me.

“He is a phenomenon of our time, not just a smart athlete but also a visionary.

“To create the piece, I looked back to antiquity, when athletes were immortalised in sculptures as gods.

“I combined some details from a Michelangelo statue with a modern-day graffiti to capture the present day’s warrior sensibilities.

“People of our generation grew up on graffiti and hooliganism so I’ve displayed part of his tattoos on his back in graffiti.”

The piece will be on display to the public at the JD Malat Gallery until September 30 before it is gifted to the Crumlin native.

It is made up of platinum silicone and marble powder while the eyes are made from UV-resistant polyurethane resin and his hair and beard from real hair.

The statue has been valued at £50,000 (€56k).

