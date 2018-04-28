'He didn't have to give me guidance, but he did' - Conor McGregor helps disabled athlete during intense workout

Craig Rankin has shared a video of the Dubliner urging him on as he completes a session on the rowing machine. Rankin has one leg and credited McGregor's motivational presence with him completing the training.

"Yesterday the best fighter on the planet helped me get through 3500m, doing so with the use of one leg. He didn't have to give me guidance or help but he did and I'm entirely grateful," Rankin tweeted.

McGregor hasn't fought since stepping into the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 and hasn't been in the Octagon since October 2016, but perhaps this latest video shows he is ready to return to action in the near future.