Years ago, when asked about what made the top athletes in fight sports so different from the rest, Mike Tyson responded with a powerful and telling line. “They deal with the pain,” he said.

Ewan MacKenna: The latest Conor McGregor circus has been painful, now we'll see if he can deal with the pain

He wasn't only talking about what it was like to get punched in the ring, for that is merely the destination. Instead he meant the pain of the journey from humble beginnings through grimy gyms and small pay cheques and mental torture, to the loneliness of training camps.

Looking at Conor McGregor with fame and fortune now on his side, you wonder has that pain dissipated for his desire later will be most crucial here. As a person to rid yourself of it is a healthy thing. In this game though it's something that you want to hold on to and cherish.

It made the 30-year-olds words at Thursday's press conference all the more fascinating, once of course you peel back the staccato-style and the WWE hyperbole. “I'm starving,” he said. “I am starving for this man's head. I am going to eat him alive in there. There's no way this man's hungrier than me, there's nobody that's hungrier than me in this game. I don't stop, I'm too on it, I am 24/7 on this game. I know who the king is and I'm going to show it on Saturday night.”

And that's the major dilemma when getting to the bottom of all this.

So often he tells us. Ad nauseum. But he also backs up the bluster which allows for a grudging and uncomfortable admiration. Sure, the act is kind of boring and stale, the shock value long reduced to vacuous pap. However due to that we often overlook the athlete which is our loss as sports fans that can appreciate genuine mastery.

What it's like in these last few hours for a fighter is an exercise in the psychology of one's strength and the strength of one's psychology. The last meal finished, it's now time to walk the green mile. The legendary cornerman Stitch Duran recalled earlier in the week how, when wrapping some MMA fighters' hands, he's seen men reduced to tears at the intensity and the reality they are facing. It's not a natural human instinct to head for a cage fight and whether you like the grotesque brutality of MMA, to go through with it shows remarkable courage.

It's that which makes McGregor so interesting, the problem is that it's buried under so much nonsense. But it's the nonsense that's in demand locally with his appearances constantly like an ad campaign for his whiskey. “F**k the Jameson brothers,” his fans roar on at his command and that he's considered a marketing genius for this shows how society is in terminal decline.

Vegas is a town for hustle in every facet of life, and the build-up to this bout has been just that. So much is a predictable sell. Six months ago there was something suspicious and off about the fact that Conor McGregor and his entourage could walk into the Barclays Centre in New York without sight nor sound of security, gain access to the buses transporting the athletes out of there after a press conference, and unleash thuggery in the hunt for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Of course what happened went too far, but you instantly got the sense it may have been originally scripted, a seed planted that would be well watered eventually grow into pay-per-view profits.

What's happened since hasn't changed that suspicion, indeed it has only added to it. Dana White may have initially said it was the most disgraceful act in the history of his company and banned all members of McGregor's MacLife media outlet from the UFC and its events. Yet that same criminal act has been used in all of the promotions for this and, lo and behold, a glance around the various functions and all those that were blacklisted are present if rarely correct.

Dressing like him. Looking like him. Sounding like him. Wishing they were him. All the while mingling with other journalists that are mere fans to the point you think press passes for this must have been handed out as readily as Penn and Teller discount coupons in hotel lobbies.

That part of this is parody and if McGregor exudes a stereotypical Irishness to an American audience that swallow such cheese, then his fans do the same. This is a place for people-watching and many of the Irish here have added to the freak show, in fact to glance their way is like rubber-necking a bad accident as you know you don't want to see but you still look.

The sights and stories back it up. The last time they travelled to watch McGregor, so drunk were some that an escalator confused them to the point that there were guys on all fours coming back down what they presumed to be the up side, tearing the knees out of the three-piece suits they'd predictably chosen to wear. Another in desperate need to expel some of the pints he'd consumed was panicking as the button fly on his tweed trousers had gotten the better of him.

We are an odd little country, as those that have made their way here talk of Celtic-esque nationalism while bundling tricolours into a ball to hurl at members of the Russian's team. You wonder was it like this in Italia '90 as we patted ourselves on the back for all that craic and banter when it was just idiocy annoying others lost to nostalgia?

Remember how McGregor was said to represent a new and confident Ireland?

Seeing that new confidence, you wish it could be toned down but that would be to give an inch and to have some self-awareness and to care about what anyone else thinks, traits McGregor has taught them to disregard. And so it is that, as a microcosm of all this, a kid in the toilets of The Park is stumbling around with two pints having not been to sleep for 30 hours, shouting about how they're great value at $15 a pop. You tell him there's a better option nearby where it's a buck but he refuses as it's not Irish. So instead heads for such an establishment in the New York New York Casino that claims to have been built in 1798. The casino itself opened in 1997.

Bullshitter meets bullshit. Vegas in a nutshell.

And that's what this has been about up to now, one more circus act in a place full of them. Thankfully it's in the past though and our natural bloodlust makes it hard not to get a tingle of excitement ahead of the main event. It has been painful. Now it's about how they deal with the pain, as Tyson put it.

For whom the bell tolls.

