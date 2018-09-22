Ewan MacKenna: If you're not embarrassed by Conor McGregor's 'Irishness', then you're an embarrassment

Who'd have thought the Joyces were actually ahead of their time so as to miss out on cashing in.

You remember the Westmeath family? They put out videos where one classed himself as the “best super-heavyweight man in Ireland”; where they wanted to beat our Belfast Olympic boxers with a hurl for referring to their rotund friend as “big belly” when “he has a small belly now”; where Joe Joyce called out adversaries like “Smelly Martin” and suggested he get “a couple of women into his house to clean it up because there's a smell of sh*t”; and where Big Davy was the star as, topless in his yard, he referred to another as a “rat” and as “sh*te in a bucket”.

Some looked at those tapes and laughed in arrogance. For others it made uncomfortable viewing, as if noticing there was a rung so low as to be so far from a perceived modern logic and reason.

That was a mere handful of years ago though, and already it's an attitude and level that has gone mainstream to the point of acceptability.

Watching Conor McGregor find ways to stoop ever further at a press conference on Thursday night in New York, his words made you realise that the Joyces probably also have a copyright claim on his ranting and raving, on his absurdity and sorry abuse. The same words were there to the point that while some columns come hard, being asked to react to him has became depressingly easy.

All it takes are a few excepts that will have reasonably-minded people reading through their fingers in agreement.

"If I was an owner and was part of the promotion I would have had a f**king fans in this arena. Where's the f**king fans at? That's who pays the f**king bills. That's who deserves this show. Bring me all over the f**king world and we're just sitting here in a f**ing thing. I'm on my probation and up to me eyeballs in ongoing and incoming civil cases. And we come here to do this bullsh*t. Here we are, you wanted a war, you know what I'm sayin? Let's get a war going. F**k all this stupid other sh*t."

And...

"I came back for the love of this, to come and shut this man up. A little rat, a little weasel, a little hard man in groups. I've met many of them through my years."

And...

"That's what you saw with that little sh*te-on-the-bus over there. He sh*t his jocks after doing something to his own countryman that had got nothing got to do with anything. That's it, I came back for the love of fighting and the love of war and I'm truly going to enjoy putting a bad beating on this glass-jawed little rat. Fan boy. The man was a fan boy. He bought t-shirts of mine. He supported the f*cking cause. Remember that? Do you remember that you little fan boy b*tch?"

And...

"Mamamama, shut your mouth mate. You're a dirt box. You're absolutely dirt. Your last fight was embarrassing. We were laughing in a Brooklyn lock-up. We were laughing in a cell at ya. Sh*te boy.

And...

"I am in a war state of mind. That's how I'm getting ready. Every training session is a war zone. That's how I'm getting ready. You are correct, two years out of this octagon, but not two years out of the fighting octagon because I fight every day of my life. There's something going on every day on planet earth involving me and something else. Or someone else."

That's what passes for entertainment in the minds of many now.

Wanting to talk like him.

Wanting to act like him.

Wanting to be like him.

A generation inspired to the point that, for atheists, it's a difficult time as there's nothing above to ask to have mercy on us all. There is no context to put that lot into either, no redeeming light to shine on it, just 30 more minutes. Boring and predictable. A combination of thuggery and idiocy. And don't take this as some moral crusade as it's the bare bones of what ought to be okay.

Some said the lack of fans that McGregor alluded to was like a sitcom missing the canned laughter but such a reaction would have only served to be more depressing still. Besides, there were plenty of fans thanks to some of the MMA journalists who bow at his altar. One even got the mic and talked about how they drank his whiskey brand until 4am in an Irish bar. What wasn't mentioned was that they probably killed more brain cells listening to his babbling nonsense than via any amount of hardcore boozing.

However there is a serious side for this is the most famous Irish sportsman about, and this is how he portrays Irishness. It's embarrassing and if you're not embarrassed then you are an embarrassment. The time to call that out for what it is in the most withering terms has come.

Out of the sport for so long, there was a peace and serenity in McGregor's absence that allowed for reflection and thought, as if a Stephen's Day stroll away from a house tired and full of family. And it was that quiet stint that brought about genuine worry for an artist without his art – and his in-octagon courage and skill is that – is a lost soul. Proof of such a dangerous void came around his New York court case when the real world forced him to put on the face and attitude of a grown up.

But on return any sympathy fled. Indeed trying to tune out, what came to mind was the South Park episode involving Cartman deciding that rather than losing weight he'd claim he had a disability as it's easier. He ends up wrestling Honey Boo Boo in a spaghetti filled inflatable swimming pool on the White House Lawn as all the while there's a wonder over when and how the bar got so low.

That wonder appears when McGregor does.

But it isn't only in relation to him as being back in the big time saw many supporters crawl back too with the same worn-out and thread-bare words and phrases that save them having to think for themselves. Jealous. Bitter. Begrudger. Educate yourself. It's as boring a routine as their hero's. In fact the level of intellect is such that the thinking goes that any behavior is acceptable as long as it gets people looking. Following that logic, wandering down Grafton Street without clothes comes close to the zenith of personal achievement.

Granted many of his fans do get one thing right. Part of why he has gone beyond parody is his organisation allowing him oo. Remember Dana White using fawned shock after McGregor attacked Khabib Nurmagomedov's bus? “The most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company,” he said, when we said it was a pay per view ploy. Guess who was right? Asked Thursday about the criminal act being used in the advertising for the upcoming bout, White said gleefully it was part of the story and drank McGregor's whiskey and smiled when his cash cow admitted that if he'd managed to get into the bus that day he'd have killed his upcoming opponent

More sales. More money. More justification.

There's one problem though. Those justifying stupidity through the idea of paid purchases seem to forget they're the ones buying.

Think about it.

It's been a long time since the rest of us could take McGregor in jest and it's been a long time since we could take the UFC seriously. No one is equating their contests to staged or fake, for they are brutal and skillful, but the sell has become pure and shamelessly WWE. And it works as yesterday they were happy to sign McGregor up for another six-fight UFC deal meaning the pantomime will go on and on.

What does that say about the rest of us that this is in demand?

When he finally retires, at this rate of societal decline, he might live out his life as an intellectual.

