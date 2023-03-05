Dubliner Ian Garry claims impressive win at UFC 285 as Jon Jones returns to win heavyweight title

Ian Garry reacts during his welterweight fight against Darian Weeks at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

IAN GARRY declared himself a UFC champion-in-the-making after extending his unblemished record to 11-0 on a night when Hollywood came to Las Vegas.

After a shaky first round, the Irishman grew into his welterweight contest against Song Kenan at UFC 285 in the T-Mobile Arena. He sealed the deal at 4:22 of the third and final round after knocking the Chinese fighter to the canvas with a combination of powerful strikes.

Following up with blows to the downed opponent, referee Marc Goddard finally stepped in to declare Garry the winner by technical knockout.

If the fight had lasted another 38 seconds, it would have gone to the judges' scorecards. The outcome would have been the same, but that doesn't mean Garry had it all his own way.

Kenan – making his return to the octagon after a two-year absence – caught the 25-year-old cold in the first round with a left hook that sent him to the floor.

Garry had left himself exposed by throwing caution to the wind with a left hand to Kenan's body. It backfired as the 32-year-old struck with a precision counter that forced Garry's legs to buckle.

He was dazed and looked to be in trouble as Kenan raced in, desperately trying to position himself to lock in a choke.

However, the Irishman recovered with impressive swiftness, repelling the onslaught to safely see out the remaining minute of the round.

From there, he never looked back; proving himself the far superior fighter in the second and third rounds.

"I'm telling you now, I'm on my way to be a world champion," said Garry in the post-fight interview. "I'm learning, I'm growing, I'm taking everybody out on the way and I'm telling you now: in the next couple of years I'm having a belt strapped around my waist."

This was his first fight for eight months – he took time out for the birth of his son Leandro Vegas – and he now plans to make up for lost time.

Garry added that he felt ready to go again in five weeks' time, urging UFC President Dana White to put him on the UFC 287 card in Miami.

Spectators were served up a helping of performative combat after Garry's fight. And no, the WWE wasn't in town.

Jake Gyllenhaal looked every inch a UFC fighter as he walked to the octagon.

Once inside the cage – where he was introduced to the crowd by fight announcer Bruce Buffer – the punches thrown at Gyllenhaal weren’t real.

Nor were the strikes he threw himself. Still, credit must go to the choreographer who ensured his dust-up with former mixed martial artist Jay Hieron looked the real deal.

The crowd played its part, being whipped into a frenzy as Gyllenhaal – or at least the character he portrays – lunged in for the finish.

They were acting out a scene for the upcoming Road House movie, which will also feature an appearance from former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor shot some scenes of his own at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas on Friday, coinciding with the weigh-ins for UFC 285. He bumped into Garry at the MGM and offered his compatriot some words of encouragement.

Garry was positively beaming last night as he told the assembled press what his brief meeting with McGregor meant to him.

"The little crossing of the paths we had was phenomenal," he said. "He beated my chest and he told me I'm a champion, that he's with me.

"To have the person that inspired me to be here say that to my face is special and surreal. It's a moment I'll never ever forget."

UFC 285 was the biggest MMA event of the year so far, for the simple reason that it signalled the return of Jon Jones.

The two-time light heavyweight champion was stepping up to the highest weight division for the first time in his career.

Considered by many as the greatest pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in history, Jones was returning to the octagon for the first time in three years to take on Frenchman Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

It was a long wait of about five hours from Garry's fight to Jones making his way to the octagon. The coffee machine was working overtime.

Gane had fought six times during Jones's extended absence and it seemed reasonable to think that his own sharpness, coupled with Jones's rustiness, could be a pivotal factor.

Not a bit of it.

Jones showed no signs of rust as he dominated the short duration of the fight. He forced Gane to the ground in the first minute and was declared the winner, by guillotine choke, at 2:04 of the first round.

Making up for lost time seemed to be a theme of the event. Afterwards, the newly-crowned champion confirmed he had Stipe Miocic in his sights.

"I'm excited for the future. I think some of my best performances are going to be coming in the next year or so," said the 35-year-old.

"I say it respectfully to Stipe – I would take time off from being a firefighter right now [if I was him]. My whole world is going to be focused on him.

"This is the biggest opportunity in my life, to beat the heavyweight Goat, and I'm going to give it everything I've got – absolutely everything I've got.

"Stipe's talking about the fact that he's heavier than me right now. His head is already in the wrong spot if he thinks weightlifting is going to beat me.

"He'll never be younger than he is right now, he'll never be faster and I'm going to not only beat Stipe Miocic; I'm going to finish Stipe Miocic before the championship rounds."

UFC president Dana White was effusive in his praise of Jones, although he did place some doubts over him fighting again soon.

In a nod to the fighter's long absence from the octagon, White suggested that pinning Jones down to a fight agreement is no easy thing.

He said: "There's no doubt that Jon Jones is special. He's the greatest of all time, he's never lost a fight in the UFC, he's fought all the best competition out there.

"But dealing with him is like dealing with an artist. That's the best way to explain it. I don't know what's going to happen from here on out. I'm just happy we got to see what we saw tonight.

"I'm a big believer in ring rust and what it does to you, [but] we didn't even get to see any ring rust. Who knows if there was any ring rust tonight.

"He just went in there and literally made it look like nothing, like it was the easiest thing in the world for him to do. He's a total freak of nature and he's the best ever."

In the co-main event, a new women's flyweight champion was crowned when Alexa Grasso forced Valentina Shevchenko to submit in the fourth round after locking in a rear-naked choke.