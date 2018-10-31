Darren Till determined to take on Conor McGregor in historic UFC fight at Anfield

Till is currently plotting out a new route to the top of the sport after suffering the first loss of his career at the hands of Tyron Woodley.

And with Anfield having recently been granted permission to hold boxing and music events, Till believes he knows the fight that will take him back to the big time.

“I lost my last fight, Conor lost his. We're both from Europe, he's a Liverpool fan, I'm a Liverpool fan. See what I’m saying?” Till told Paddy Power News.

“I've spoken in the past about how I want to sell out a stadium in my home town. He spoke about Croke Park in Dublin, but I think he’d fight there for the final fight of his career, his retirement fight.

“But until then, he's spoken about wanting to fight for the welterweight belt and I obviously want my rematch so if I fight Conor, then the winner could potentially get a shot at the belt after Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley fight, or Woodley and Kamaru Usman fight.

“I'm still the No.2 in the division, and Conor has fought at 170lb before. Why couldn't we sort something out?

“Yes, we’ve both just had defeats but we're by far the two biggest stars in Europe. I'm not talking about a Vegas fight, the T-Mobile arena or anything like that. I'm talking about Anfield.

“It’s not about the money with Conor, it's about two of the biggest stars in Europe, the two best strikers in the UFC fighting at one of the most iconic stadiums on earth. Why wouldn't we sell it out?

“Anfield could hold 70-75,000 people. The site crashed when I was fighting at the Echo Arena - it had 70,000 ticket requests! I’d sell it out myself, but with a powerhouse name like Conor, we'd sell that out in seconds. In fact, no arena is big enough for us two.”

