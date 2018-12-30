Conor McGregor's manager hints at potential Khabib rematch in 2019

And a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov may be on the cards once the Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing relating to the brawl that erupted in the aftermath of McGregor's defeat to Khabib is completed.

The Commission is next due to meet on January 29th where both McGregor and Nurmagomedov will learn what sanctions will be imposed on them.

Speaking to MMA Betz ahead of UFC 232, Attar said: "The hearing was postponed until January but we are confident in those results.

"Everything (else) is normal; just keeping it moving. Conor didn't enjoy the loss and he's looking to avenge that loss, but it is what it is. That's kind of the attitude he has."

Speculation about McGregor’s future has been rife with the MMA star recently making headlines for driving related court appearances rather than for his activity in the octagon. But Attar is certain that his focus will return to the fight game in the new year.

"He's just moved on with his life and he's launched his Proper 12 whiskey, so he's been busy with that, and he has a growing family. They are expecting another child soon," he added.

"And he's really just focusing on getting back in the gym consistently so when he does make that step back into the octagon, that he is ready to go and he's at his best."

