Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier, UFC 257: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor face off during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor will be back in the octagon after a year-long absence to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Having demolished Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds a year ago in his comeback fight, McGregor made another retirement announcement in June but having teased a possible boxing match-up against Manny Pacquiao and exchanged some verbals with Dana White, returned to the UFC last November. His fight will headline the UFC's latest Fight Island card in Abu Dhabi.

Here is your Independent.ie guide to an event that looks certain to keep plenty of Irish fans awake into the small hours.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

The main undercard kicks off at 3am and McGregor expected to make his walk into the octagon between 5 and 6am. The first fights are due to start at 11pm on Saturday night with the main prelim fights scheduled for 1am.

WHAT CHANNEL IS IT ON?

BT Sport 1 will be screening the preliminary card with their coverage beginning at 1:00am on Saturday night / Sunday morning. .However, the main undercard and McGregor fight is only available on BT Sport Box Office from 3am at a cost of €29.95.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT POIRIER?

McGregor and Poirier have fought before, with the Irishman stopping his American rival after just one minute and 46 seconds of the first round in Las Vegas back in September 2014. The defeat was Poirier’s fourth in 20 MMA contests and, realising changes needed to be made the Louisiana native moved up to the lightweight division where he stopped Carlos Diego Ferreira, Yancy Medeiros and Bobby Green and gained a decision win over Joseph Duffy over the couple of years before being brutally stopped by Michael Johnson in September 2016.

Between November 2017 and April 2019, Poirier put together one of the best winning streaks in recent history. He first defeated former 155lb champion Anthony Pettis then stopped future lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje. A barrage of punches gave Poirier a victory over former McGregor foe Eddie Alvarez before he clinched the interim lightweight title after being given a unanimous decision over then featherweight champion Max Holloway. That put him on a collision course with the man who took McGregor's belts, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, Nurmagomedov dismantled Poirier inside three rounds in September 2019 in similar fashion to how he saw off McGregor. Like McGregor, Poirier rebounded from his loss and outpointed Dan Hooker in a fight of the year contender last June.

WHAT McGREGOR SAYS:

“I feel like I’m only starting. Everyone says ‘You’ve done it all, you’re so rich, what are you doing here?’ Am I not allowed here?

“I want to be here and perform for the fans. I’m a young man, I’ve got many highlights. All the money, all the belts and everything, it comes and goes. You know what lives on? A fighter’s highlights.

“You look at Roy Jones Jr’s highlights, Mike Tyson’s highlights, Muhammad Ali’s highlights, I still look at them today. I want my highlight reel to be like a movie."

WHAT POIRIER SAYS:

“I’m trying to put my family in a better position and this is no different.

“I know what a win over Conor McGregor means in combat sports and I know that whoever wins this fight is fighting for gold.”

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY:

McGregor win - 3/10

Poirier win - 14/1

