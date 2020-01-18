Sport MMA

Saturday 18 January 2020

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone, UFC 246: The Notorious makes comeback in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald
Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor expected in the Octagon at 5am (Irish time) for his fight against Donald Cerrone and you can follow all the action here.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Leinster's weak point, Johann van Graan's future and Doris vs Deegan

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport