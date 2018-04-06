Conor McGregor to appear in Brooklyn court to face charges of assault and criminal mischief
A NYPD spokesperson has confirmed that Conor McGregor will face assault and criminal mischief charges in a Brooklyn court later today.
The spokesperson told Independent.ie that he has "effectively been charged" with three charges of assault and one of criminal mischief and will appear in Brooklyn Criminal Court this morning after 7am local time (midday).
Cian Cowley (25), also a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, from Dublin, has been charged with assault.
Overnight McGregor turned himself in to police in New York following an incident involving a bus at a UFC 223 media day in the city.
The incident happened at the Barclays Centre in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
People had gathered to promote a competition headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.
The UFC added: "NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation.
"UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Centre security and law enforcement authorities.
"All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes."
Online Editors
Related Content
- Conor McGregor in police custody in New York
- McGregor wanted for questioning by NYPD after violent melee at UFC event