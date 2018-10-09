Conor McGregor suspended by UFC on medical grounds after submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has been suspended for one month on medical grounds following his UFC 229 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Conor McGregor has been suspended for one month on medical grounds following his UFC 229 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas at the weekend.

McGregor's first mixed martial arts contest in almost two years ended when he submitted to UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov's rear-naked choke midway through the fourth round.

As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which sanctioned the event, has banned McGregor from fighting until November 6 and said he was to have no contact training until October 28.

A line on the results page of the NSAC's website read: "Suspend McGregor until 11/06/18. No contact until 10/28/18."

In total 13 fighters from Saturday night face some sort of medical suspension, which is a common occurrence in UFC.

Of far more importance to Nurmagomedov and McGregor will be the punishments handed down following a post-fight melee instigated by the Russian at the T-Mobile Arena.

Immediately after McGregor tapped out, Nurmagomedov taunted his rival, threw his gum shield and jumped over the cage before flinging himself to attack a member of the Irishman's team.

While this was occurring, McGregor was set upon by at least two alleged members of Nurmagomedov's entourage.

A heavy security presence stopped the situation from escalating rapidly but the NSAC took a dim view of the situation, withholding Nurmagomedov's fight purse while it investigates.

Nurmagomedov later expressed contrition at what had unfolded but showed his disdain for McGregor's behaviour leading up to the fight, saying: "He talked about my religion, he talked about my country, he talked about my father."

