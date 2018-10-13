Conor McGregor strikes gold as Khabib Nurmagomedov fight breaks PPV record

Conor McGregor 's defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov has broken pay per view records with over 2.4million buying the fight, according to a report.

While McGregor predicted before UFC 229 in Las Vegas that there would be more than three million buys, the figure of 2.4million is still significantly higher than the previous record for the sport - McGregor's rematch against Nate Diaz in 2016 that hit 1.6million.

MMA Fighting reports that Nurmagomedov's fourth-round stoppage of McGregor was bought by 1.9million on traditional TV with another 470,000 through online streaming.

The Notorious now has the UFC's three highest pay per view shows, with his first fight against Diaz also attracting well over one million buys.

McGregor received a flat sum of $3million for Saturday's efforts but that figure will rise significantly when he receives his percentage from the pay per views as well as other sponsorship deals.

The Dubliner had suggested he would make $50million from the fight, though this number seems rather ambitious.

While the 2.4million is a UFC record by quite a distance, it still falls short of McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather which attracted 4.3million.

To put it into context, the highest pay per views in the UFC this year before Saturday was 380k at UFC 226 which was headlined by Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier.

Online Editors