Friday 21 September 2018

Conor McGregor signs bumper eight-fight contract with the UFC ahead of showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov

23 August 2017; Conor McGregor during a news conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA, ahead of his super welterweight boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 26. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Conor McGregor continues to pack a punch — and to stuff his bank account.

McGregor has signed an eight-fight deal to remain with UFC, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Thursday. The league did not disclose terms of the contract, but UFC president Dana White said it could make McGregor the richest in the sport.

The deal includes McGregor’s Oct. 6 showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is on pace to attract 2.5 million pay-per-view buys, which would shatter the UFC record of 1.6 million buys, White said.

“It’s not hard to do a deal with Conor McGregor because we know what he’s worth,” White said to ESPN.

McGregor has not fought in the circuit for nearly two years. Nurmagomedov claimed the lightweight belt when he beat Al Iaquinta on April 8.

The contract includes a stipulation that McGregor’s new brand, Proper Whiskey, will be a sponsor at every UFC event in which he takes part. The logo for Proper Whiskey will be displayed in the octagon, McGregor said.

“On the canvas,” he said. “On the canvas. Like (Nurmagomedov’s) blood will be on the canvas.”

