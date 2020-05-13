Conor McGregor sends message of support to the father of old foe Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has posted a message of support for the father of his old UFC foe Khabib Nurmagomedov as he battles a serious illness in a Moscow medical facility.

There was little love lost between McGregor and Nurmagomedov before, during and after their UFC clash won by the Russian in October 2018 and the verbal snipes have continued in recent days as the pair exchanged feisty messages on Twitter.

Yet McGregor quickly changed his tune after it emerged Khabib's father Abdulmanap is in a serious condition after suffering complications with pneumonia and has been taken to a military hospital in the Russian capital.

UFC president Dana White posted a statement on the UFC website sending his best wishes to Abdulmanap, amid reports in Russia claiming he is in a critical condition.

"Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect," White stated. "He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career.

"I know how close Khabib is with his father and I'm saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight."

McGregor has taunted Abdulmanap amid his fierce battles with his son, but he was quick to offer his support with a tweet that confirmed their hostilities have been halted.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

