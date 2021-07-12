Conor McGregor says defeat to Dustin Poirier ‘illegitimate’ after he undergoes leg surgery in LA 

Conor McGregor has said his defeat to Dustin Poirier is “illegitimate” due to a leg injury that he sustained during the fight.

The MMA star said he is “feeling tremendous” after undergoing surgery in Los Angeles after he broke his lower leg in the main event bout, which declared Poirier the winner via doctor’s stoppage.

McGregor was rushed to hospital following his injury in round one of the UFC 264 fight.

This morning, he took to social media to share an update with his fans, saying he is expecting to spend the next six weeks on crutches.

"What's up fight fans, The Notorious here. Just out of the surgery room, everything went to plan and everything went perfect. I'm feeling tremendous, we got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back," he said in a video.

"I want to thank all the fans around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at T Mobile Arena - 21,800 fans in attendance, the place was absolutely electric.

"It was a hell of a first-round, it would have been nice to get into that second round and then to see what's what, but it is what it is. That's the nature of the business, a clean break of the tibia. It was not to be.

"Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you've done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all. Onwards and upwards we go, team. We just ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let's go, team."