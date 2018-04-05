Ireland's Conor McGregor will relinquish his UFC Lightweight title with Dana White confirming that the winner of this weekend's showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway will take over as champion.

Conor McGregor responds angrily to the news he'll be stripped of UFC lightweight title this weekend

Interim champion Tony Ferguson was due to take on the Russian but Holloway stepped in after he withdrew.

White confirmed that Ferguson would revert to being the number one contender with the victor at UFC 223 taking McGregor's belt. “No interim champ. When this fight is over, champion,” said White, gesturing to Nurmagomedov and Holloway. “One of these guys will be the champion.”

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been chalked down to fight each other on five occasions but have yet to trade blows for various reasons. “It’s the last fight on earth that I want to make again. This will be five times — that’s insane — but obviously, however this thing plays out on Saturday, we’ll go from there. Tony is still the number one ranked guy in the world either way no matter who wins, so believe me I’ll deal with that when it’s time to deal with it,” he added.

“There’s no stripping. We’re not stripping Tony Ferguson. Tony Ferguson isn’t being stripped. The only person here who is losing a belt is Conor. Conor’s losing the belt, these two are fighting for the belt. “The interim belt that he had, those two [Nurmagomedov and Ferguson] were supposed to fight — doesn’t happen. One of these guys will be the champion.

“Tony is still the No. 1 contender.” White confirmed that McGregor will make his return to the Octagon later this year for the first time since he became the first two-weight champion in UFC history with his victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November, 2016.

“Conor is coming back this year 100 percent. He will fight this year. We’ll see how this thing plays out and we’ll go from there." White said.

McGregor is not expected to attend this weekend's fight in Brooklyn.

Responding to White's comments this morning, McGregor wrote on Twitter: "You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c**ts."

Online Editors