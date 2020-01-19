Sport MMA

Sunday 19 January 2020

Conor McGregor knocks out Donald Cerrone in 40-second masterclass

Conor McGregor celebrates his win against Donald Cerrone
Conor McGregor celebrates his win against Donald Cerrone
Conor McGregor in action against Donald Cerrone

Harry Clarke

Conor McGregor needed only 40 seconds to defeat Donald Cerrone in his eagerly anticipated UFC return in Las Vegas.

McGregor, fighting for the first time in 15 months at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena, bloodied Cerrone's nose in the opening few seconds of their welterweight bout with a couple of unorthodox shoulder strikes.

McGregor then stepped back and a head kick high over the guard landed square on the jaw of Cerrone, who fell to the floor and was left covering up as the Irishman rained down punches, prompting an early stoppage.

"It's a good shot. Ireland baby," roared McGregor in the octagon afterwards.

"The amount of records Donald holds with head kicks so I am very happy to knock him down with a kick.

"That's for my ma back home. I love you to bits mam."

"I made history there tonight. I set another record," added McGregor.

"I'm the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight, across three weight divisions.

"I'm very, very happy and proud tonight."

Cerrone admitted he was caught off guard by McGregor's tactics.

"What a great gameplan he had," said Cerrone.

"I have never seen anything like that. He caught me off guard. I got my ass whipped man."

Additional reporting by PA

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Leinster's weak point, Johann van Graan's future and Doris vs Deegan

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport