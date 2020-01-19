Conor McGregor knocks out Donald Cerrone in 40-second masterclass
Conor McGregor needed only 40 seconds to defeat Donald Cerrone in his eagerly anticipated UFC return in Las Vegas.
McGregor, fighting for the first time in 15 months at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena, bloodied Cerrone's nose in the opening few seconds of their welterweight bout with a couple of unorthodox shoulder strikes.
McGregor then stepped back and a head kick high over the guard landed square on the jaw of Cerrone, who fell to the floor and was left covering up as the Irishman rained down punches, prompting an early stoppage.
"It's a good shot. Ireland baby," roared McGregor in the octagon afterwards.
"The amount of records Donald holds with head kicks so I am very happy to knock him down with a kick.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 19, 2020
TKO in 40 seconds. Conor McGregor v Cowboy Cerrone. Sorry if you paid $65 for the pay per view. ��
pic.twitter.com/af7oa75oWD
"That's for my ma back home. I love you to bits mam."
"I made history there tonight. I set another record," added McGregor.
"I'm the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight, across three weight divisions.
"I'm very, very happy and proud tonight."
Cerrone admitted he was caught off guard by McGregor's tactics.
"What a great gameplan he had," said Cerrone.
"I have never seen anything like that. He caught me off guard. I got my ass whipped man."
Additional reporting by PA
More to follow...
Online Editors
Related Content
- Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone, UFC 246: The Notorious makes comeback in Las Vegas
- 'I'm dedicating this fight to my Ma back home' - Conor McGregor continues charm offensive at weigh-in
- The new Conor McGregor? No trash talk and no Irish invasion as The Notorious eyes €80million
- The fight that started it all for Conor McGregor: 'I thought he was a d******d and all talk - until the weigh-in'
- Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone, UFC 246: What time, what channel and all you need to know
- Ronan O'Flaherty: 'He's still UFC's biggest draw but if McGregor loses, the obituary writers will be out in force'