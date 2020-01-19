Conor McGregor knocks out Donald Cerrone in 40-second masterclass

Conor McGregor needed only 40 seconds to defeat Donald Cerrone in his eagerly anticipated UFC return in Las Vegas.

McGregor, fighting for the first time in 15 months at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena, bloodied Cerrone's nose in the opening few seconds of their welterweight bout with a couple of unorthodox shoulder strikes.

McGregor then stepped back and a head kick high over the guard landed square on the jaw of Cerrone, who fell to the floor and was left covering up as the Irishman rained down punches, prompting an early stoppage.

"It's a good shot. Ireland baby," roared McGregor in the octagon afterwards.

"The amount of records Donald holds with head kicks so I am very happy to knock him down with a kick.

TKO in 40 seconds. Conor McGregor v Cowboy Cerrone. Sorry if you paid $65 for the pay per view. ��

pic.twitter.com/af7oa75oWD January 19, 2020

"That's for my ma back home. I love you to bits mam."

"I made history there tonight. I set another record," added McGregor.

"I'm the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight, across three weight divisions.

"I'm very, very happy and proud tonight."

Cerrone admitted he was caught off guard by McGregor's tactics.

"What a great gameplan he had," said Cerrone.

"I have never seen anything like that. He caught me off guard. I got my ass whipped man."

