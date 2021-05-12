Conor McGregor is the worlds highest-paid athlete on Forbes 2021 list earning $180m

Conor McGregor is the highest-paid athlete in the world, according to the Forbes 2021 list.

For the first time ever the Irish MMA star has topped the list, with footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking the second and third spots.

This is the second time that McGregor has been featured in the Top 10 list.

He took the number one spot for earning $180m (€149m) between May of 2020 and this year.

Forbes includes prize money, salaries and bonuses to put the list together and it is estimated $158m (€130m) of McGregor’s money was made outside of the ring.

The world's top 10 highest-paid athletes collectively earned $1bn over the last 12 months, this is 28pc more than last year’s top earners.

The group appears unfazed by the pandemic as Messi brought home $130m (€107m) over the last year and Ronaldo $120m (€99m).

The lowest-earning on the list, $75m (€62m), is the highest cut-off since Forbes began tracking athlete earnings in 1990.

Of the 10 athletes on this year’s ranking, four are making over $100m (€82m), another record for the list.

McGregor was the only MMA star to make the list with three soccer players, two American football players, two basketball players, a Formula 1 driver and a tennis player rounding out the list.

On 2020’s list, Messi came in at third and Ronaldo was second with tennis player Roger Federer taking the top spot with total earnings of $106m (€87m).

The 2021 Forbes top 10 highest-paid athletes is as follows:

Conor McGregor- $180m Lionel Messi- $130m Cristiano Ronaldo- $120m Dak Prescott- $107.5m Lebron James- $96.5m Neymar- $95m Roger Federer- $90m Lewis Hamilton- $82m Tom Brady- $76m Kevin Durant- $75m

