Conor McGregor hints at reversing retirement decision after alleged Islamophobic tweet directed towards Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife

Conor McGregor has hinted that he is ready to reverse his retirement from mixed martial arts after tweeting: "see you in the Octagon".

The former two-weight UFC champion provoked shock - and scepticism in some quarters - when he last week announced he was bowing out of the sport.

But McGregor, who has come in for criticism over controversial tweets aimed at bitter rival and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov since then, seems set to perform a dramatic u-turn.

He wrote on Twitter: "I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds. All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all.

"Now see you in the Octagon."

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a much storied past - the pair are both still suspended from competing following the notorious melee in the aftermath of the Russian's win over the Irishman at UFC 229 last October.

Tensions have not died down, though, with McGregor posting then deleting an alleged Islamophobic tweet directed towards Nurmagomedov's wife.

Nurmagomedov, a practising Muslim who has made inflammatory accusations of his own about McGregor in recent days, responded: "If you think that insulting entire religion you be safe, you are mistaken."

The UFC has branded the saga "unacceptable".

In a statement on the company website, president Dana White said: "I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

"The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally."

