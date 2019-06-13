Conor McGregor down 17 places in Forbes rich list

Conor McGregor has dropped 17 places - from fourth to 21st - in the latest Forbes rich list for the highest paid athletes in the world.

In 2018 McGregor earned $99m thanks to his title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov earning him $30m alone in October, receiving a $3m payday in winnings, with PPV sales pushing him over the $30m mark.

The American business magazine estimated McGregor's earnings as $47m for 2019 by taking into account all sponsorship deals and commercial revenue the fighter generates from his whiskey distillery and other investments.

McGregor is set to earn the eight-figure payout this year despite not fighting since his UFC 229 defeat to Nurmagomedov last October.

The mixed martial artist has a salary of $32m from his whiskey business and other investments like the August McGregor clothes line and McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd.

He is heavily endorsed by corporate sponsors with Reebok, Beats Electronics, Burger King, Monster Energy, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Budweiser all combining to give the Dublin man $15m earnings per annum.

Reebok alone pays a third of the Irish fighter's yearly earnings, with their renewed sponsorship deal with the former two-weight champion before his bout with Nurmagomedov worth some $5m per annum.

Another source of income for McGregor comes form the whiskey sales of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey, named after the Dublin district McGregor hails from.

The whiskey has sold over 200,000 cases since it launched last year, with McGregor boasting that the distillery had generated "over $1 billion" in revenue in it's first year.

The Forbes list is based on projections as of the 10th of June this year and should McGregor sign another sponsorship deal or fight before the end of the year, he could shoot up the list.

Rory McIlroy took the 32nd position on the list and the Canadian Open champion is the only other Irishman in the top 100.

The richest athlete remains Floyd Mayweather, who earned $285m in 2018 alone following his 2017 victory over McGregor, establishing his boxing record at 50-0.

Online Editors