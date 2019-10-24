Conor McGregor confirms he will return to the Octagon early next year

Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon in January next year just seven months after announcing his retirement from MMA.

The Dubliner has not fought since his defeat to Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018 with his most recent publicity coming outside of the sporting arena.

McGregor appeared before Dublin District Court this earlier month to face an allegation that he punched a man in his 50s in a bar in Drimnagh and was given three weeks to decide on a plea.

That has not stopped him from making a comeback in the UFC and today he confirmed January 18, 2020, as his return date against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

"This date is agreed. I don't care who will be my opponent," McGregor said at a press conference in Russia today.

"I just want to compete now. I was trying to get on the December 14 card. For whatever reason, they've been holding me back.

"I'm giving them dates. I'm saying I want to fight this date, this date, this date in a row.

"And we had opponents selected and everything and they're just making it very difficult for me for whatever reason."

