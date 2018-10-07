Conor McGregor beaten as dominant Khabib Nurmagomedov outclasses Irishman in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor was outclassed by Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov as the Irishman's UFC return ended in bitter defeat at the T-Mobile Arena.

After all the pre-fight hype and vile between the two, it was Nurmagomedov who dominated the opening exchanges, taking McGregor to the ground as the Notorious struggled with the Russian's grappling.

Round two followed a similar theme after McGregor was rocked by a fierce right hand from Nurmagomedov but McGregor looked more like himself, landing some big shots on Nurmagomedov.

More to follow...

