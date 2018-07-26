Conor McGregor has avoided a jail term and had felony charges against him dismissed over a melee in Brooklyn this year.

Conor McGregor avoids jail as he is ordered to do community service and attend anger management classes

At a court hearing today, McGregor and his co-accused Cian Cowley were informed that the serious charges over the incident would be reduced to a count of disorderly conduct.

Both men have been ordered to complete five days community service, up to three days anger management classes and to keep the peace for one year.

An order of protection was also issued against McGregor in relation to three people, while an order production was issued against Cian Cowley over one named person.

McGregor arrived at the Brooklyn courthouse shortly after 9am, along with fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley and his management team.

He did not make any comment as he walked into the court and sat mostly silently as he awaited for the hearing to begin.

The two UFC fighters sat at the front of the court with both of their legal representatives.

The large courtroom, which has around 14 benches, was mainly filled with media and McGregor's team but was not full to capacity despite the intense interest around the MMA star's case.

They had both been charged in relation to a melee at a UFC media event at the Barclays Centre, Brooklyn on April 5 last.

Speaking after the court case finished, McGregor said: “I just want to say thank you to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward. I want to say to my friends, my family and my fans. Thank you for your support.”

Their last appearance at the Brooklyn criminal courthouse lasted all of 60 seconds, with the King's County prosecutor informing the court that plea negotiations were ongoing before the matter was adjourned.

After that brief sitting in June, McGregor spoke outside the court where he informed reporters that he regretted his actions.

"I regret my actions that led me here today. I understand the seriousness of this matter, and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon," he said.

Online Editors