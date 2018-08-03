Conor McGregor will make his return to UFC in October, the mixed martial arts organisation has announced.

Confirmed: Conor McGregor will return to UFC action this year against Khabib Nurmagomedov

The Irishman - a former two-weight UFC world champion - will fight undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on October 6 for the lightweight title.

The 30-year-old last fought in the octagon in November 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez to add the lightweight title to his featherweight belt.

His last fight came in the boxing ring in August 2017, when he was stopped in the 10th round by Floyd Mayweather.

