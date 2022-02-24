Bellator 275: Irish female fighters take the spotlight in Dublin

THE spotlight again falls on Irish sportswomen on Friday night when Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt go head-to-head in the co-main event at Bellator 275 in Dublin.

For Kavanagh, it's all about bouncing back from her crushing loss to Cris Cyborg last November.

From Inchicore in Dublin, the 36-year-old will be supported by a sizeable chunk of the crowd at the 3 Arena.

A healthy contingent is also expected to make the journey from county Down to support McCourt as she goes in search of her seventh win on the bounce.

The sight of two Irish women facing off in the second-last fight of a major international MMA card is the latest illustration of a seismic shift in culture.

During a year of so much pandemic-related misery, Rachael Blackmore, Kellie Harrington, Ellen Keane and Katie Taylor lifted the spirits of the nation in 2021 with their outstanding sporting endeavours.

Blackmore made history last April by becoming the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National in the 182-year history of the race.

Her brilliant victory on board 11/1 shot Minella Times saw her named BBC World Sport Star of the Year.

In August, Harrington followed in the footsteps of Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor by becoming the third Irish boxer to win Olympic gold.

Ellen Keane then wowed the nation by clinching Paralympic gold in the 100m breaststroke, before Taylor saw out the year with another successful defence of her world boxing titles.

Kavanagh had the opportunity to make her own piece of history when she contested the Bellator featherweight title in Florida.

Victory would have seen her become Ireland's first Bellator champion, but Cyborg's ruthless aggression was too much to deal with and the Brazilian secured a first-round knockout.

Such a disappointing setback often leads to an extended spell of inactivity for a fighter. To Kavanagh's credit, she is jumping straight back into action just three-and-a-half months later.

Victory on Friday could see her re-enter the title conversation. However, her opponent has reason to be confident.

Aged 29, McCourt is seven years younger and hasn't been beaten since her first professional fight in 2017.

Kavanagh was a promising boxer in her younger years and she has retained the stance and fighting characteristics of a boxer in her career as a mixed martial artist.

She will look to trade blows on her feet while McCourt – a Brazilian jiu jitsu technician – is likely to attempt the takedown that will give her the best chance of victory. It is a fascinating clash of styles and Kavanagh will be determined to ensure she isn't forced to the floor.

While fight fans will be keenly looking forward to that contest, there was significant disappointment earlier this week when it emerged Peter Queally (13-6-1) would not be participating in the event.

The popular Waterford native enraged his opponent, Kane Mousah (13-4), when he pulled out due to injury, as first announced by Severe MMA. The cause of his injury remains unclear.

Queally v Mousah was the original co-main event at Bellator 275 and several hundred tickets will have been sold based on this fight alone.

Mousah is not taking the cancellation lying down and has demanded Queally agree to a rescheduled contest sooner rather than later.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Manchester fighter addressed Queally, saying: “I was away from my family for Christmas. I’ve given everything for this camp. You knew what was coming so I’m telling you now, accept the fight in May or April."

The cancellation is, however, good news for another Irish fighter. Ciaran Clarke's featherweight showdown with Abou Tounkara has been elevated to the third-last fight of the night.

Clarke, from Drogheda, has won all four of his professional fights to date and will relish the exposure of moving up the card, as it means his showdown will now be televised live on Virgin Media Two.

Last up, with the Bellator middleweight title on the line, will be the clash of champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2) and Austin Vanderford.

MMA legend Mousasi is the biggest attraction of the evening and is considered by many to be worth the admission charge alone.

To have fought 57 times – an abnormally high figure in professional MMA – and still be close to the peak of his powers marks him out as one of the standout performers of his generation.

The 36-year-old boasts victories against some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, including Mark Hunt, Dan Henderson, Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida.

Vanderford is no slouch either. The 31-year-old American has won all 11 of his fights to date. This fight is unlikely to disappoint.

Bellator 275 will be televised live on Friday evening on Virgin Media Sport, with coverage beginning at 6pm. Virgin Media Two’s coverage will start at 10.30pm. Tickets are available from ticketmaster.ie.