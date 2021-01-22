A history of violence and a looming civil case: Can Conor McGregor get his career back on track?

After a period of whiskey-drenched madness that almost derailed his entire career, Conor McGregor seemed to have gotten himself back on track as he arrived in Abu Dhabi on the latest stop of his redemption tour.

But just as he did so, news broke of an action in an Irish court in which he is being sued for damages by a woman over events alleged to have taken place in 2018. For legal reasons, the nature of those allegations cannot be disclosed.

No stranger to controversy, it remains to be seen if this case will have a negative impact, or if it’s the kind of bump in the road that wealthy people can solve simply by dipping into their vast fortunes.

His 40-second demolition of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas a year ago was supposed to herald the return of McGregor the world-class athlete, rather than the man who hogged the front-page headlines for his extra-curricular activities.

The flamboyance and confidence were still there; gone was the trash-talking and the denigrating of his opponent that had helped shoot him to stardom, but that had since become tired and boring.

The Covid-19 pandemic that swept the world saw his plans for a season of fights in 2020 cancelled and he was forced instead into inactivity, with the UFC unwilling to put their golden boy on a card that would take place in an empty arena.

In the list of the most lucrative gates in mixed martial arts history, McGregor has featured in six of the top seven, generating over $60 million in ticket sales for his paymasters and making himself wealthier than he could ever have imagined when he was an apprentice plumber in Dublin in the process.

Since he swept into the UFC with a debut knockout win in April 2013, the 32-year-old has experienced highs and lows, glorious victories and humiliating defeats, and that’s just inside the octagon.

12 November 2016; Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez by second round TKO following their lightweight title bout at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden, New York. Photo by Adam Hunger/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

12 November 2016; Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez by second round TKO following their lightweight title bout at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden, New York. Photo by Adam Hunger/Sportsfile

As his success mounted, culminating in his becoming the first simultaneous two-weight UFC champion in Madison Square Garden in 2016, his life outside the cage seemed like a whirlwind of indiscretions and allegations of the most serious nature.

He received convictions for a violent attack on a bus at a UFC media event in New York, for driving offences and for assaulting a man in a pub back home in Ireland.

However, McGregor seems to have realised that the path of destruction is not one which he wants to travel any further along, pivoting instead back towards the dedicated student of mixed martial arts that he once was, and the results are showing.

The pandemic may have played some part. Like everyone else, his movements were suddenly restricted, and he made impassioned speeches to the Irish nation from his social media accounts, clarion calls for unity and stringent lockdowns to beat the coronavirus.

Recognising the perilous state of affairs in the Irish healthcare system, he spent a reputed €1 million on buying and distributing personal protective equipment to front-line workers. More of his money went to the boxing and soccer clubs that put him on the road to sporting success.

Robbed of the distractions of globe-trotting and nightclubbing, McGregor has been able to focus on his training in a manner similar to when he was an up-and-coming fighter with no money in the bank, but a burning desire to make it to the top.

Training partners and coaches involved in his current camp speak of his sharpness, his intelligence and his dedication to his craft. His lucrative boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather was an underwhelming affair, but since then he has re-engaged with his old coach, Phil Sutcliffe, and improved those skills immensely.

Still in his corner are head coach John Kavanagh and striking coach Owen Roddy, an Irish MMA pioneer who only gets a fraction of the credit he deserves from the Irish sporting public for what he has done for the sport there.

Roddy believes that McGregor is in the shape of his life, and that if he were to have a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated Dagestani to whom an unfocused and wayward McGregor lost in humiliating fashion in 2018, the result would be very different.

The only thing that seems to be lacking in his arsenal is an improvement in the area that has been McGregor’s Achilles heel throughout his professional career – his ground game.

McGregor losing to Khabib. Pic: Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

McGregor losing to Khabib. Pic: Sportsfile

Brazilian jiu jitsu is essentially a form of human chess in which grapplers seek to take down and control their opponents before getting them to submit. There is a seemingly endless array of joint locks and choke holds to choose from, and McGregor’s only professional losses have all come by way of submission, most notably to Nate Diaz in his first UFC loss and Nurmagomedov in their ill-tempered lightweight title bout in 2018.

The genesis of the UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts is rooted in the marketing of the sport of Brazilian jiu jitsu by its originators in the Gracie family.

The Gracies believed their grappling art to be the most powerful of all the martial arts forms, and the first UFC cards were dominated by Royce Gracie, who won three out of the first four events despite being smaller and lighter than many of his opponents in a time when there were no weight classes.

Being forced to submit is a humiliating way to lose, but the humility that such losses engender is a key component that makes the journey to jiu jitsu mastery worthwhile.

McGregor is by no means out of his depth on the ground and more than capable of holding his own against all but the grappling elite. However, his preference for perfecting his striking, particularly his boxing, would suggest that he doesn’t give his ground game the attention it needs so that he can close the gap to the top competitors and make him worthy of the black belt from his coach Kavanagh that would indicate his mastery of the art.

He arrived at the five-star W Hotel in Abu Dhabi to a hero’s welcome this week. PPE-clad hotel workers heralding him as he stepped out of his car with his son Conor Jr. and was swept across the lobby and up to his suite. A slew of pre-recorded media interviews with broadcast partners hit the airwaves, and the stage seemed to be set for a triumphant return.

Then, two days before the pre-fight press conference, news broke of the High Court case taken against him in Dublin. McGregor will have known that it was coming, so it is unlikely to have come as a shock to him or to affect his frame of mind. The media in situ in Abu Dhabi noted what had happened, posed a question at a press conference, and moved swiftly on. The fight game sees what it wants to see and disregards the rest.

With UFC boss Dana White suggesting Nurmagomedov may come out of retirement and an intriguing bout between Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler as the co-main event, McGregor’s path to regaining the lightweight title is not yet clear, but it is definitely there.

He will meet the first obstacle on that path on Sunday morning local time in the shape of Dustin Poirier, but once again it’s hard to escape the notion that the only opponent who can truly damage or derail McGregor’s storied fighting career is himself.