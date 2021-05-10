Minister for Sport Jack Chambers confirms fans will return in 'early July'

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has confirmed that fans will be back at sporting events in July. But he has warned that sporting bodies will firstly have to safely pass through test events while supporters will have to adapt to conditions of admission.

No fans were present for the first round of the National Hurling League while the SSE Airtricity Leagues continued over the weekend without spectators. But Chambers has defended the slow pace of bringing fans back to games here, in contrast to the UK where events like the Carabao Cup final have already been played, as test events, with fans present, and he asked the public to remain patient.

"There is a huge amount of urgency from me, we are really ambitious and optimistic about getting fans back at games, we are all looking forward to seeing our county team or League of Ireland team," Chambers told RTE radio today.

"We had a Return to Spectators plan that was formulated last October, I met with Martin Murphy, the chair of that last week and they are updating that plan now and the guidelines around that, taking into account the updated vaccination effect which has to be incorporated, that could allow for more fans in the stands than had been planned for initially.

"The guidelines are there and we are updating that to incorporate antigen testing or PCR, if you take the League Cup game in the UK where they had 8,000 in a 90,000 capacity stadium.

"In the previous document we had, the fan journey is very important, there will be personalised ticketing, staggered entry and exit, so when we get a return to spectators people may have to arrive at particular times, avoid congregation before and after games, they'd have to leave a little later.

"In the original document we had 5% as a starter of capacity which would be 4,000-5,000 for Croke Park, then up to a two-metre distance would allow for about 15,000 in Croke Park, one metre distance would be about 30,000 in Croke Park.

"They are meeting again this week, the GAA, FAI and IRFU are involved in that group and we will move that into government very quickly and plan tester events for early July, and if they work - and fans will be conscious of making that work so we can expand that capacity through the summer - this is about the phased and cautious reopening but I am confident fans will be back this summer.

"It might not happen in the next two weeks but early July is not that far away. The government has agreed, early July is when we will see fans back. I accept that people will want to see them a little sooner but we want to get it right."

Chambers defended the current policy which did not allow for testing of fans at sporting events last weekend, the first matches of the GAA season.

"What we want to do is get this right, what we don't want to see is a mass number of people going into a stadium where it's not planned and not controlled and we have potentially a super-spreader event," he said.

"They [UK] had the League Cup game and they have two English teams in the Champions League final and that, potentially, could move to Wembley as well. If you look at our fixtures, we will have League of Ireland games this summer, the All-Ireland series, it was great to see the hurling back last weekend, the championship in Gaelic football, ladies' football and camogie will be happening through the summer and I am confident we will see spectators back at those games.

"All the governing bodies want to see fans back at games, I do as minister and we will do everything we can to accelerate that plan and give an indication in early June for what test events we are looking at and then try to expand capacity as we accelerate the vaccination programme and get it right.

"What we don't want to see is rush into a test event next weekend which is a super-spreader event, it's not only the fans at the games but the transport to and from the game."