It lasted just 61 seconds but will be remembered forever. Nobody had ever seen anything like it. This wasn’t just the greatest leg in the history of darts, it was one of the great minutes in any sport.

Nine dart finishes, when a player wins a leg in the minimum amount of shots possible, are the sport’s holy grail. They’re as rare as hens’ teeth. Only one player, Adrian Lewis in 2011, had managed it in a World Darts Championship final before this year.

Yet last Tuesday night at the Alexandra Palace, for the first time ever, both players in a leg had a shot at immortality.

The road to a nine dart finish has its own peculiar rhythm. It kicks off with a 180, the roar of the compere greeted by cheers which have a somewhat ritual quality.

But it’s the next three darts which brings an unmistakable hum of anticipation to the arena. The possibility of a nine darter heaves into view as Michael van Gerwen goes treble 20, treble 20, treble 19. Michael Smith follows with three perfect darts for 180.

The excitement grows as Van Gerwen nails treble 20 with dart number seven. And nears a crescendo when he does the same with dart number eight. But, with the fans primed to go nuts, he just misses double 12.

Normally the crowd slumps when this happens. But not this time because Smith is still in with a shot. Dart number seven. Treble 20. The anticipation rising. Dart number eight. Treble 19. The place going crazy now. Ninth dart. Double 12 nailed. Nine dart finish achieved in the biggest game of all after the best leg ever. Utter pandemonium.

There’s still a long way to go. It’s just the second set of a best of 13 match. But this may have been the moment when Michael Smith really believed he could finally win the world title.

Flash back 12 months. The title seems there for the taking as Smith leads 5-4 in sets and 2-0 in legs. But he buckles under pressure and Peter Wright takes nine of the final ten legs to triumph 7-5.

Few defeats have been so hard to witness. Because Smith is an extraordinarily open character. All his emotions are there to be seen on his face. Sometimes in interviews he struggles to get across what he wants to say.

Not because he’s inarticulate. Many sports stars are much less articulate. But they’ve developed a line of cliched patter for interview purposes. Whereas Smith wants to say how he really feels. Honesty and authenticity matters to this man.

​Some suspected him of being too emotional for his own good. That defeat by Wright cemented his reputation as the sport’s great also-ran with no wins and eight losses in major finals. Perhaps, despite the phenomenal scoring talent which saw him set a championship record for 180s last year, he’d always fall short when it really mattered.

Victory in November’s Grand Slam of Darts changed that perception somewhat. But the 32-year-old was still an outsider against Van Gerwen. When the Dutchman became the youngest ever world champion at the age of 24 in 2014, a spell of dominance seemed on the cards.

That hasn’t quite transpired at the worlds where he’s won just twice more, but there have been 45 major victories and eight years as world number one. Having missed last year’s championships through Covid, he’d been imperious, winning the semis and quarters without dropping a set.

Hence the importance of that moment when the underdog not only matched, but bettered the best the favourite could throw at him. The first six sets were as good as any ever seen with both players enjoying a three-dart average of well over 100.

Smith split those sets with Van Gerwen and after he came from two legs down to move 4-3 ahead the tide turned in his favour. A double eight eventually clinched a 7-4 victory few had expected.

The new champion is a one-man tale of the unexpected. Who’d think a big burly heavily tattooed darts player nicknamed ‘Bully Boy’ would be one of the most appealingly soft, sensitive and sentimental men in sport? Asked after his victory if this was the greatest moment of his life he smiled and said, “No, the greatest moments of my life are sat over there, my two kids.”

Smith’s main motivation going into the final was the hope his kids could tell their school friends that their father was a world champion. His sprint off stage to embrace his wife Dagmara and sons Michael (8) and Kasper (4) was as magical as the nine dart finish.

Initially he hadn’t wanted them to come for fear of distraction. Dagmara persuaded him otherwise. “I said she’s not allowed and then she swore at me and said ‘I’m coming,’” he laughed.

Before running off stage he’d remembered to embrace Van Gerwen. When both were interviewed afterwards, Smith’s bashful reluctance to praise his own game prompted the Dutchman to interrupt, “He’s not doing his game justice. He played phenomenally, we all know that.”

Smith’s other great love is his local rugby league club, St Helens, where he’s a regular spectator. His big dream is to parade the darts trophy at the club’s ground alongside the players and the Super League trophy they won for a fourth successive time in September.

St Helens, who’re as proud of him as he is of them, will surely oblige. The big man is a proud citizen of this proudly working class town, ten miles from Liverpool with two perpetually safe Labour seats and a history of Irish immigration. He brings Michael Junior along to the local darts academy which two years ago produced a girls’ world champion in Rebecca Cairns.

​The town put his name up in lights after he won. “That’s mint,” tweeted the world champion though he worried about, “probs boring everyone.” Modesty dies hard.

Smith celebrated his victory at the St Annes and Blessed Dominic social club where his mother Claire works. It’s also where he practices during the day before picking his kids up from school.

On Wednesday morning, Dagmara did the school run. Michael Junior and Kasper brought the world championship trophy in with them. Their mother got back into the car and burst into tears of joy.

This time round, the nice guy finished first — 2023 couldn’t have had a better start.

Self-righteous got it all wrong about what was best for Evan

Amid all the excitement surrounding Evan Ferguson’s fantastic week with Brighton, it’s worth remembering what happened when the player made his League of Ireland debut with Bohemians at the age of 14 four years ago.

Both club and then manager Keith Long found themselves at the receiving end of one of those manufactured moral panics which are such a charming feature of our times. A posse of the perpetually self-righteous used words like “indefensible”. There were even hysterical suggestions that bringing Ferguson on for a few minutes against Derry City bordered on child exploitation.

Bohs and Long, who pointed out at the time that a physically powerful player who was over six foot tall was hardly your typical 14-year-old, are entitled to feel vindicated by how things have turned out since. But the criticism must have been hard to take at the time for club and manager. Not to mention Ferguson’s father Barry, a former professional himself, who must have been surprised that so many strangers who’d never even seen his son play knew exactly what was best for him.

Those involved in whipping up that storm no doubt moved quickly on to the next controversy and forgot all about Evan Ferguson. But perhaps they should think about him next time they prepare to claim the moral high ground.



Duggan unlikely hero as TCU pass College tests

It may only be a week old, but 2023 will offer no more unlikely final appearance than that of Texas Christian University in tomorrow night’s college football national play-off against Georgia.

TCU were not one of the 48 teams ranked in the Associated Press pre-season poll. But they amassed a 12-1 record to earn a national semi-final spot where they shocked unbeaten Michigan 51-45.

They are a surprising team and quarterback Max Duggan is an even more surprising star. Three years ago he underwent heart surgery. He was dropped at the start of this season but an injury to his replacement enabled Duggan to become college football’s best quarterback.

Reigning champs Georgia could well hammer TCU in SoFi Stadium, home to the LA Rams and Chargers, but just being there is a miracle for the Horned Frogs from Fort Worth.