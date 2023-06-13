Miami Heat coach praises 'tough' mascot who got knocked out by Conor McGregor

The UFC star threw two punches at Miami Heat mascot Burnie during a halftime skit

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has praised the team’s “tough” mascot for taking strikes from Conor McGregor over the weekend.

Conor McGregor booed as he knock out mascot

The UFC star threw two punches at the Miami Heat mascot Burnie, an anthropomorphic fireball, during a half-time skit at the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

He was there to promote his cryotherapy pain relief spray and was joined on the court by Burnie, who was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe for the spoof.

McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.

"That's the Miami Heat toughness that we're talking about. ... He's not going to miss any time."



He then tried to “spray” the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat’s promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.

The mascot was taken to the emergency room and received treatment before being sent home.

He is reportedly “doing well” after the blows and Miami Heat captain Erik Spoelstra has spoken out praising the mascot’s “toughness” - joking that he should have been allowed to strike McGregor first.

“That’s the Miami Heat toughness that we’re talking about,” Spoelstra said during a post-game interview this week,

“He should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who [Burnie] is, but he’s tough, to take that punch and get back up. He’s not gonna miss any time.”