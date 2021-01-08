Mayo in the dock over trio's covert entry to All-Ireland final

Mayo GAA has been asked by Croke Park to explain the presence of three additional members of their senior management backroom team in the stadium. Stock photo: Sportsfile

Mayo GAA has been asked by Croke Park to explain the presence of three non-accredited members of their senior management backroom team in the stadium for the All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin last month.

An official party of 12 was allowed to be present in the ground and the Irish Independent understands that the covert method of entry used by the additional trio was captured on CCTV and, as a consequence, the county has been asked for a response.

What kind of action, disciplinary or otherwise, is possible is not yet clear. All those entering the stadium had to fill out Covid-19 questionnaires to ensure clearance.

Under rule, a 26-man playing squad with 12 backroom members and two county board officers were permitted entry to grounds on match days, totalling 40.

There was controversy over the omission of additional panel members with Limerick hurling manager John Kiely among the most vocal after their Munster final win over Waterford in November.

Cleared For the All-Ireland finals, and football semi-finals, additional members were cleared by the Department of Sport, in consultation with the GAA and other sporting organisations, to be present on match day. For the All-Ireland football final, all 40 or so members of the extended Mayo squad were in place.

But the number of backroom members permitted remained unchanged and on reviewing the CCTV footage in one particular part of the ground, Croke Park are understood to have been able to make a clear case to Mayo that this was breached.

The GAA had sought permission to allow family members to be at the All-Ireland finals but this was turned down, while their request to provide dinner in the immediate aftermath of the games was also rebuffed.

GAA president John Horan was the only leading GAA official at the All-Ireland football final to fulfil his function in making the cup presentation speech. The matter is expected to be addressed at the next Mayo County Board meeting.

