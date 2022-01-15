What if the violence isn’t societal but genetic? What if we have to wait for evolution itself to winnow out the menace that males pose to females? We could be a long time waiting. We could be waiting for ever and a day.

In his 2011 book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Dr Yuval Noah Harari reminds us that our genus first evolved from apes about 2.5 million years ago. Over many hundreds of thousands of years, the Homo genus evolved into a range of human species, culminating some 150,000 years ago in the Sapiens iteration that came to dominate the planet.

We apparently at one time shared our space on Earth with a distantly-related species, Homo neanderthalensis. The debate and research is continuing in academia about the reasons why Neanderthals became extinct, roughly 30,000 years ago.

But one possibility, writes Harari, “is that competition for resources flared up into violence and genocide. Tolerance is not a Sapiens trademark. In modern times, a small difference in skin colour, dialect or religion, has been enough to prompt one group of Sapiens to set about exterminating another group. Would ancient Sapiens have been more tolerant towards an entirely different human species? It may well be that when Sapiens encountered Neanderthals, the result was the first and most significant ethnic-cleansing campaign in history.”

Harari advances his theories as to why we are a “cruel and dangerous” species, but whatever the original reasons, we cannot doubt that we are. The scandalous history of the 20th century alone confirms that much.

And that vast canvas of violence stretching back over millennia has been painted overwhelmingly by the male of the species. The author states that “there is some universal biological reason why almost all cultures valued manhood over womanhood.”

In examining the theories behind this reason, he swiftly lands on the two most obvious: the physical strength advantage and the innate disposition towards aggression. “Millions of years of evolution have made men far more violent than women. Women can match men as far as hatred, greed and abuse are concerned, but when push comes to shove, the theory goes, men are more willing to engage in raw physical violence. This is why throughout history warfare has been a masculine prerogative . . . Recent studies of the hormonal and cognitive systems of men and women strengthen the assumption that men indeed have more aggressive and violent tendencies.”

These academic assertions merely confirm what we intuitively know. But if our male appetite for violence is hardwired into us, it would seem that societal attempts to civilise these instincts are essentially an environmental response to a biological syndrome. An external bandage on a profoundly interior sickness, and therefore a painfully limited solution.

The current estimate is that there are roughly four billion males on the planet. Even allowing for the infants and boys and elders, that number makes for a lot of potential — and actual — violence. Even allowing for the infants and boys and elders, and the great majority of peaceful men, that number still makes for a lot of potential and actual violence.

So, there is the sheer scale of the problem in terms of numbers, and there is its apparent immunity to societal measures because of its genetic coding in the male being.

Obviously it doesn’t mean that society should stand idly by. State legislation, advances in the judicial system, more committed policing, the education of boys and teenagers, the tabooing of crimes against women, all of it should continue, probably on a more comprehensive scale than ever before.

But a lot of these measures are already in place to some degree or another and one wonders how effective they have been. Maybe a lot more effective than the alternative, societal indifference, but still frustratingly and frighteningly ineffective against the tidal waves of female suffering worldwide.

Harari says that Homo Sapiens only jumped to the top of the food chain in the animal kingdom some 100,000 years ago. Before that, we were solidly in the middle, hunting smaller creatures whilst being hunted by larger ones. Eventually we became the masters of the predation game. Many women will testify that men routinely treat them as prey too: sexual prey, violence prey, homicide prey.

Maybe therefore it is no coincidence, for example, that women will often refer to a packed night club as a zoo, or a jungle. Maybe it is why one regularly sees women holding hands as they navigate the heaving, drunken crowds of frustrated men in these venues. They are gazelles among the carnivores.

Hashtag not all men. Hashtag too many men. Me included. The male gaze? Guilty as hell. In bars, night clubs, on the television, at traffic lights, glimpsing female joggers on the run and idly assessing them. Without even thinking about it.

Maybe this puts me on the same spectrum as the wretch who spotted the female jogger on the canal walkway in Tullamore last Wednesday and inflicted upon her the ultimate male vengeance. Maybe more of us blokes are on that spectrum than we realise. The murder of Ashling Murphy demands some rigorous introspection. It is clearly long overdue.

One doesn’t want to indulge in performative hand-wringing either. Most blokes that I know are sound, for whatever that is worth. If we’ve been slow to wake up to the reality of toxic behaviour towards females, it’s because we’ve been cocooned in our privilege, kind of clueless to the daily intrusions perpetrated by men on women’s peace of mind.

And maybe because we’ve grown up at a time when women are vastly more conspicuous in the workplace than they were two generations ago, we perhaps blithely assumed that the old sexism plague was a fading force in society. Which on reflection is a bit like assuming that when Jackie Robinson became the first black man to play Major League Baseball, in 1947, the old racism plague duly began receding too. Coming up on 75 years later, this assumption is still tragically premature.

Back in Robinson’s time, misogyny in sport wasn’t much of a problem at all, for the convenient reason that misogyny in general was keeping the vast majority of women out of sport anyway. There has been a feminine transformation here too in the last few generations, as there has been throughout the rest of western society, more or less.

“During the last century,” writes Harari, “gender roles have undergone a tremendous revolution. More and more societies today not only give men and women equal legal status, political rights and economic opportunities, but also completely rethink their most basic conceptions of gender and sexuality. Though the gender gap is still significant, events have been moving at a breathtaking speed.”

Last year in our tiny corner of the world, it was Rachael Blackmore and Kellie Harrington who were making the best and brightest headlines in Irish life, never mind sport. They are the latest pioneering achievers for the next generation of Irish girls. If education offers women intellectual emancipation, sport and exercise pave the way to physical liberation and social confidence and mental wellbeing.

But then, on one awful January day, we go from the joys of Kellie and Rachael to the devastation wrought on Irish women of every generation by the shattering violence inflicted on Ashling Murphy. And she was out for a run when it happened. She was working on her fitness, her father said, for the camogie season ahead with her club Kilcormac Killoughey. She had played the game since she was five-years-old. The people who knew her and loved her will never be the same again, including her teammates and the club that nurtured her.

From the epicentre of this atrocity the concentric circles of grief have lapped out in ripples across Ireland and beyond. Teacher, hurler, musician; giver of light and goodness; we couldn’t but be touched by what she symbolised. But it is the manner of her death that seems to have reached a communal core: the nihilistic attack on one so young and vibrant. The ripples of grief are freighted with fear. The nameless fathoms of fear carried by women broke to the surface again last week, as they do every time another female life is terminated by an act of male violence.

It seems almost pointless, at this stage, to be fulminating about it in an online article. A million of them have been written before, over the decades and centuries. Man shows the better angels of his nature on a daily basis too. But the battle with his darkness is biblical, pre-biblical in fact, probably pre-historic. And it is pre-ordained seemingly to reach as far into the future as it does into the past, unless a new enlightenment somehow, some day, arrives to illuminate our ancient man cave for good.