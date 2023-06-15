Mark O’Connor hits AFL milestone but 100th appearance ends in disappointment

MARK O’CONNOR became the sixth Irishman to play 100 AFL games but the 26-year-old’s milestone match ended in a disappointing 110-72 defeat.

Playing alongside Laois native Zach Tuohy, who is now just two appearances shy of Jim Stynes’ 264-game record for an Irishman in the AFL, O’Connor kicked a goal and picked up 18 disposals as his Geelong Cats side lost out to Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval.

Tuohy, who was called into the line-up as last-minute injury cover having originally been omitted, was prominent with 24 disposals while Mayo’s Oisín Mullin missed out with an adductor problem.

Geelong started the Round 14 clash strongly, establishing an early 38-18 lead and maintaining a 45-38 advantage at half-time. But the hosts turned the screw thereafter, blowing Geelong away to make it 11 victories in a row and – for now at least – go top of the AFL ladder.

O’Connor joins Stynes (264), Tuohy (262), Tadhg Kennelly (197), Pearce Hanley (161) and Seán Wight (150) as the players from these shores to break the 100-game barrier – a significant achievement in the top level of the game Down Under.

The Cats, who O’Connor and Tuohy helped win last year’s Premiership, have struggled for consistency this season; this morning’s loss makes it six victories and seven defeats to date and leaves them in ninth place on the table, one spot outside the finals cut-off with 10 regular-season rounds to play.