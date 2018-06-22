Sport

Man arrested in connection with death of dad killed in 'one-punch attack' released without charge

Vincent Kelly
Vincent Kelly
Allison Bray

Allison Bray

A man in his 40s has been released without charge after being arrested this morning in connection with the ‘one-punch’ attack on Vincent Kelly who later died.

The man was detained at the Bray Garda Station after his arrest this morning.

He was released without charge while a file has been sent to the DPP.

Mr Kelly (45), was found unconscious with a serious head injury outside the Royal Hotel In Bray, Co Wicklow, in the early hours of Saturday, June 9.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital but died the following day.

Mr Kelly, who lived in Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow, was described by his wife Heather McCullagh Kelly as “a great father to his children.”

Gardai believe that Mr Kelly may have been involved in an altercation earlier inside the hotel.

Gardai have obtained CCTV footage from the scene of the assault.

His death comes less than a week after the murder of father-of-three Bobby Messett, (50) and the injuring of Olympic boxer Katie Taylor’s father Pete Taylor and another man, Ian Britton, at the Taylor Made Boxing Gym in Bray.

Gardai believe Mr Messett, a painter and decorator, was mistakenly targeted in the early-morning shooting at Mr Taylor’s club.

Online Editors

