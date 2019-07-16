Love Island's Greg O'Shea: The Irish rugby star with Olympic hopes

Love Island star Greg O'Shea is hoping to make the Irish rugby sevens team for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Love Island star Greg O'Shea is hoping to make the Irish rugby sevens team for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Limerick-born fly-half will join the hit reality tv show tonight, where he is seeking to make a name for himself off the pitch.

The 24-year-old can be seen here scoring a try for his school Crescent College on their way to winning the 2013 Munster Senior Cup.

O'Shea - who has also won medals in All-Ireland track and field events for Dooneen AC - was a part of the Munster Rugby academy set-up and currently lines out for his club Shannon.

He made the Ireland squad for the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens and this year helped Ireland win the Hong Kong Sevens tournament which ensured their qualification for the World Rugby Sevens Series.

After his time on Love Island, O'Shea will aim to be a part of the team that travels to Tokyo for next year's Games.

The Sevens game was added to the list of Olympic sports for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Online Editors