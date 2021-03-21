Little things can mean the most

The interview has entered its second hour. “I probably shouldn’t say this,” I announce, “but Chris Evert was my first crush in life. I thought she was absolutely gorgeous.”

“I don’t blame you,” he smiles. “You picked a good one.”

“I couldn’t believe it when you broke up! I thought ‘This guy Connors has no class at all’.”

“You weren’t far wrong there either,” he laughs.

The Sunday Times,

June 19 2005

There’s a moment in the third episode of Us — the BBC mini-series based on the book by David Nicholls – that has been (literally) playing on my mind for weeks. The central character, Douglas Petersen (Tom Hollander), has spent a long and fruitless day in Venice trying to find his son and is sitting alone in a restaurant reflecting on his life.

A soft piano is playing in the background — a Kate Bush song they weaved into the soundtrack that I love but can’t place: “La la la la, La la la, Fisherman Ned” So I bounce it off my wife.

“Do you know that?”

“What?”

“That song, ‘Fisherman Ned’.”

“No,” she says.

I’m still humming it the following morning and type it into the Google machine but Kate Bush has never written a song called ‘Fisherman Ned’. So I retire to my bat cave and peruse her albums — The Kick Inside, Never Forever, Hounds of Love, The Sensual World, The Red Shoes, Ariel, The Directors Cut — and figure, for no logical reason, that it must be from Ariel.

So I give it a spin and there it is — that heart-melting slow piano, but not as I’ve been humming it. No, track number seven is called a ‘A Coral Room’:

There’s a city, draped in net

Fishermen net.

And in the half light, in the half light

It looks like every tower

Is covered in webs

It’s a song about the passing of time.

I was 14 when Jimmy Connors captured his first Wimbledon title in 1974. That wasn’t just the summer of Jimbo, it was the summer of ‘Chrissy’ — his impossibly gorgeous fiancée, Chris Evert. I liked Jimmy but luuuuved Chrissy, and was numbed when she dumped him for a journeyman Brit and became Chris Evert-Lloyd.

It was three decades later when I met and interviewed Jimbo for the first time, but the closest I ever got to Chrissy was the 2009 Open at Turnberry, when we stood in the same gallery watching her (then) husband, Greg Norman. It felt surreal.

She was in my Twitter feed this morning. A fan (Mary from Florida) had posted a photo of Evert with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen after her first Roland-Garros title in ’74. And Chrissy had responded: “I look SO young, and OMG I have an engagement ring on my finger. What was I thinking?”

And that got me thinking: ‘What if she had written it down?’

Roy Keane had just become the most expensive footballer in Britain when we met for the first time. The month was February 1994, and he had agreed to an interview with The Sunday Tribune in Manchester before the World Cup. Making contact with him was never easy — he almost savaged me in the car park of the Marriott Hotel when I tapped on his car window — but the interview went well and it gave our editor, Vincent Browne, a quite brilliant idea.

Read More

“You should do a book,” he said.

“Huh?”

“Get him to keep a diary about his life at Manchester United. Or call him every week.”

“He doesn’t trust me,” I said. “He’d never do it.”

“Tell him you’ll give him all of the tapes and only do it when he’s ready.”

“So an Only a Game? with Roy Keane.”

“Exactly.”

I laughed.

But Vincent was right. What if Keane had kept a record and written everything down? The wars with Fergie. The walks with Triggs. His every thought and mood. The raw, unvarnished truth about his life in the game. Would that not make the greatest book of all time? And how would it make him feel reading about it now?

‘A Coral Room’ has been playing constantly in my head for days. It’s a song about a memory Kate had of her mother, and prompted me to reach for some memories of my own and a diary I kept in 1986 on the eve of my debut as a professional cyclist.

Thursday, January 16: Dublin

Decided to go out on the mountain bike for a change so met Craig (a friend, Craig Brazil) and we did the usual track around Howth, but I snapped the rear mech at the top and was lucky to get home. Had lunch, washed road bike, and rode over to (David Walsh’s house in Rathfarnham) but it lashed and I was soaked.

Mary (Walsh) gave me a present of a Braun rechargeable razor and we had a beautiful meal which was a Fondu and really nice, then went with David to see the ex-Dub, Sean Doherty, at his pub. He’s trying to get an insight into what’s happening with the team, ie the resignation of Kevin Heffernan.

Dave nearly dropped when we entered the pub because Brian Mullins was with Doherty, and Dave had written a bad article on him in the Kerry Yearbook. But after drinking some courage Dave confronted them and got his story. Went back to his place and talked to Ann (girlfriend) all night. We had a great time.

Friday, January 17: Dublin

Met (Stephen) Roche at his house at ten. Left from David’s. As I arrived some guy was taking photos of him. We didn’t do too much as he was suffering slightly with his knee so we went to Glencree via Enniskerry and then I rode home. Had a shower and lunch and went to Toolin Travel with da to see about my flight to Paris.

Have decided to take a chance on getting a youth fare which will cost £116 as against a £230 return but this means I can only book the day before. However will keep a close eye on the situation and can always go via Brussels if the worst comes to the worst. Had curry and Ann arrived from college looking well. We went to the Ladies Association dinner dance and I presented the prizes.

Thursday, January 30: Dublin

It was lashing sleet and rain so didn’t train. Da brought me into Toolin Travel and I bought my ticket, or rather he wrote a cheque. We then went into town to see about the insurance for his car and had a coffee in Bewleys. Ma is sick with the flu so I made some lunch, did some packing and went to Northside for a haircut, and when I came home Ann was there.

I had a shower and put on my suit and Raphael (brother) dropped us to a DART for Howth where we had a lovely meal. It was great to get out before I leave. Ann looked really beautiful and I realised how much she loves me, and how much I love her. Met Raphael after for a drink in the hotel and he brought us home.

Friday, January 31: Tourcoing

The great adventure commences. The day was hectic but it went smoothly as I felt Ann was more content than in previous years. Raphael brought me to the airport but I said goodbye to da and ma at home. My one regret was not having the time to ring granny and grandad which weighs heavily on me.

Landed in Brussels and flew through customs but the train for Brussels Nord was late and I missed my connection for Lille by two minutes. I went to Ghent and waited an hour for a train to Mouscron where I called Valaeys (team director) and was told to take the train to Lille and get off at the Ibis hotel in Tourcoing, which I did. Had a cuppa and went to bed. Exhausted.

Not exactly Hemingway, is it? But it’s a glimpse of who I was, and where I came from, and there’s something to be said for that . . . like the lyrics of a favourite song:

My mother and her little brown jug

It held our milk

And now it holds our memories

I can hear her singing

“Little brown jug don’t I love thee

Little brown jug don’t I love thee

Ho ho ho, hee hee hee.