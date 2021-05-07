Limited crowds could be back at sporting events by July if a trial run in June, of admitting just 5% of a stadium's capacity, is successful.

That's the latest update from Government as Jack Chambers TD, the junior minister responsible for sport, says he's confident that with conditions in place, such as pre-admission test for spectators, crowds can return to events like intercounty matches in GAA and the League of Ireland.

The League of Ireland, at men's and women's levels, has been played without any spectators permitted since the new season started in March while there will also be no fans on site when the National Leagues in GAA start up this weekend.

"We will be looking at starting with a limited number of spectators and building on that through the summer," Chambers told RTE today. "About 5% will be what we had in the draft guidelines, that could be between 2,000 and 4,000 as a starter, and you try and build on that, though a huge amount of planning goes into entry and egress of fans."

If the 5% limit was agreed, that would allow just over 4,000 into Croke Park, 1,100 into the RDS and 390 into Tallaght Stadium.

Asked if vaccination would be a pre-condition of entry, Chambers said: "no, I don't think so".

He added: "That would be a factor in terms of the health planning around an event but if you take, for example, children who'd like to attend and may not be vaccinated, we all want to see children back, whether it's a camogie game, a ladies' football match, the all-Ireland series or a League of Ireland match, we wouldn't be excluding children.

"But the big change since last autumn to now is that we have advanced the health screening component around antigen testing and PCR, testing people will be a consideration and we'll be trying to update the guidelines but also looking at the vaccination effect. They are updated factors we'll have to incorporate into the guidelines and we look forward to providing further details in the coming weeks and seeing fans back at games, which is important as we head to the summer."