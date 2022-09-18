Leona Maguire’s sights on historic home win

As an eager 15-year-old in 2010, Leona Maguire made her first impact on the professional scene at national level. Now she is attempting to become the first home winner of the €400,000 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, which resumes at Dromoland Castle on Thursday.

The event has had a distinguished, if chequered history since its revival in 1994. Prior to that, a once-off staging in October 1984 under the Smirnoff banner at Clandeboye, brought an entry of top-level LPGA professionals, with America’s Kathy Whitworth recording her 87th career title.

The latest line-up is more modest, though nonetheless appealing, not least for the presence of Maguire. She was tied 49th at Killeen Castle 12 years ago (her sister Lisa was T40th), behind Sophie Gustafson, who was claiming the title for a fourth time. The event was then suspended, after Catriona Matthew won at Killeen in 2012.

Having led Europe to an historic Solheim Cup triumph at Inverness last year, when Maguire won all her matches, Matthew is returning for a belated defence. But the top threat to a home victory is expected from another source.

Linn Grant is a 23-year-old Swede who, three months ago, captured the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed at Halmstad GC to become the first woman to win on the DP World Tour. With Maguire as the lone Irish professional, the field will include six home amateurs — Olivia Costello, Kate Lanigan, Katie Poots, Rebekah Gardner, Marina Joyce and international Aideen Walsh, a local schoolteacher.

Meanwhile, the fragmented nature of the championship stemmed from a serious dispute between Fáilte Ireland and the Ladies European Tour (LET) over the Solheim Cup, after Gustafson had won in Killarney in 2003. With Government backing a key aspect of the row, it was later agreed that Ireland should be awarded the event in 2011 at Killeen Castle. Whereupon the return of financial support to the national open meant its resumption in 2008, when Suzann Pettersen won by five strokes at Portmarnock Links.

In its earlier incarnation, high standards were set by the quality of its winners. Laura Davies won by eight strokes at St Margaret’s in 1994 and set unprecedented figures the following year. Her 25-under-par winning aggregate was a world record and her 16-stroke margin of victory was also unprecedented. Competitors this week will benefit from stage one of a €2m investment in the Dromoland course involving the redesign and upgrading of all bunkers and certain teeing areas.